One of the best things about living in Idaho is access to our amazing public lands. My son and I have enjoyed camping near natural hot springs and visiting natural wonders like City of Rocks and Craters of the Moon. As I write, my family is engaged in a coordinated effort to lock down campsites at Redfish Lake for later in the summer.
But what happens when the short-sighted legislators in Boise put our public lands at risk?
In February 2017, a report found that Idaho has sold more than 41 percent of the land it owns to the highest bidder. That report prompted an internal audit by the Idaho Department of Lands. What did that report discover? Apparently, there are 150 legally questionable transfers of state land to private ownership.
Some lawmakers continue to push the idea that we should “reclaim” public lands and bring them under state, rather than federal, management. Much has already been said about the dubious nature of claiming federal lands. Idaho never owned them in the first place — they came with federal management as a condition of the formation of our state.
But what if legislators were successful in wresting control of these lands from the federal government? Past behavior shows us that they’d merely sell the land off to the highest bidder, reducing our access to public lands. Our state can’t afford the cost of effectively managing the federal lands, so it’s not a stretch to imagine our so-called representatives turning the whole operation into a cash grab.
Rather than selling off our public lands, we should be strategizing on how to take advantage of the opportunities they offer. Of course, we already know what a great quality of life public lands (state and federal) have to offer. But we can also benefit from visitors. Setting up “gateway communities” around some of our attractions can provide an economic boost. In Bonneville County, Idaho Falls City Council Member John Radford points out, we could be doing a better job of directing hotel guests to our downtown and our zoo.
Growing up, members of my family made good money as river guides, and I know people who live as fishing guides. We have much to offer, and with a little planning and effort, cities, counties and individual entrepreneurs could benefit. In fact, Idaho already benefits from tourism — it’s our third-largest industry. But we could do more to develop the potential.
Rather than looking for ways to sell off public lands, we should be looking to incorporate them into our plans, as well as the adoption of conservation principles so our lands can be passed down to our grandchildren.
If you’re interested in learning more about public lands issues, join us for a presentation from Rob Thornberry of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, at CEI in the Healthcare Education Building, room 6163.
We’ve already seen the consequences when wealthy buyers come in and take up portions of traditionally-accessible land in the name of a short-term cash infusion for the state. The rest of us are the poorer for it.