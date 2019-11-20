I have to hand it to Gov. Brad Little. Earlier this month, the first-term governor announced a “spending reset” designed to realign and re-evaluate state spending. I do wonder, though, if Little and lawmakers will take full advantage of this opportunity. More on that momentarily.
Little wasn’t the first choice of many conservatives in 2018’s Republican gubernatorial primary. However, he is showing conservative bonafides by tackling a problem that’s gone untouched for years: out-of-control state spending. Idaho’s government revenues have exploded since the recession thanks to a red-hot economy, new business investments and people moving to the state.
Yet, wise governing requires discipline and foresight, traits Little displayed with his recent call for state agencies to reduce their current budgets by 1 percent. Little also ordered agencies to reduce their base budgets for the upcoming year by 2 percent — meaning agency budgets will be built from a lower starting point. Under Little’s order, K-12 spending will be untouched and will likely see more money next year.
The governor didn’t go as far as some would have liked, but he’s showing he’s not Butch Otter 2.0. It’s hard to conjure up memories of Otter, the three-term governor who added more than $1 billion to the state budget during his tenure.
To date, Little walks a different path. The governor wrote in a recent memo to state workers, “The goal is to better align state spending growth with anticipated state revenue growth in the coming years, to ensure the state fulfills its Constitutional requirement for a balanced budget.”
Though they won’t tackle K-12 spending, the governor and lawmakers have the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone during the spending reset. This exercise could serve as a golden opportunity for Little and lawmakers to review — and hopefully cut — spending on radical social justice programs at Idaho’s colleges and universities.
These programs, however well-intentioned, often morph into vehicles that hamper free thought, stunt intellectual growth and suppress free speech. Take Boise State University’s recent voluntary course for professors and teachers on “inclusive grading.” A Powerpoint slideshow released by the school doesn’t offer many details about what it is, but there’s a sense in conservative circles that such a practice will harm student achievement.
Is that course necessary to serve the university’s mission, which is to educate students? Or, take the BSU workshop for faculty and staff that taught that all white people are racist. Is that course necessary? Is it something taxpayers and students should fund?
And, should students and taxpayers fund the salary of a chief diversity officer at the University of Idaho, who earns $137,000 to, among other things, hold safe space training and police Halloween costumes?
Little and lawmakers need to ask hard questions about spending, and it looks like they are up to the task. Now, they need to make sure that these radical collegiate programs and positions, which do little to educate students, are put under the microscope for a good, long look.