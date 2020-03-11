Usually, items in a store have a price tag. Occasionally an item doesn’t have a tag, and I ask a clerk for the cost. I need to know if I have enough money and if it’s worth it. I never buy something without first knowing I can afford it. I don’t expect anyone else to pay for what I want, and purchasing without cost knowledge would just be stupid.
Republicans believe this principle applies to government programs. Our Platform, Article 1, Section 1, states: “We believe the size and cost of government ... must be reduced. ... Programs which are not cost effective or have outlived their usefulness should be terminated.” We cannot know if a program is cost-effective without knowing its cost. This is nowhere more important than with initiatives enacted directly by the voters.
Current law does not require initiative sponsors to identify its fiscal impact or how those costs will be paid. A funding source and fiscal impact statement were among the requirements of legislation passed last year to limit initiatives, legislation unwisely vetoed by Gov. Little. The Medicaid expansion initiative did not explain how much it would cost or where that money would come from. That information was denied the voters, who were forced to vote based primarily on emotion. It was like buying a car because you like the color and new car smell without knowing the price.
Bonneville County’s Rep. Wendy Horman has proposed legislation to fill that information gap. Senate Bill 1350 would require initiative sponsors to explain both the cost and proposed funding source for the initiative. That information must accompany the initiative when initially filed with the secretary of state. In addition, the fiscal impact statement summary and sponsor’s proposed funding source must appear on the signature petitions and the ballot. SB 1350 recently cleared the Senate State Affairs Committee with just one Democrat opposition vote. When that opponent argued that SB 1350 would put obstacles in the way of future initiatives, Horman wisely responded, “I would describe this not as an obstacle at all, but as a window to better information.” It’s just like knowing the cost of that new car.
Idaho Freedom Foundation compares this information requirement favorably to “bond elections for school districts, which require the government to be transparent about how much money will be used, how the money will be used, and how the cost will affect voters. SB 1350 simply demands the same transparency from statewide citizens initiatives.” If voters are entitled to that information regarding school bonds, we are also entitled to that cost and funding source information regarding initiatives. Voting in a vacuum would be stupid.
SB 1350 has been approved by the full Senate, received a “do pass” recommendation from the House State Affairs Committee, now must be approved by the full House and signed by the governor. If you agree that more information creates better initiative voters, tell your representatives how you feel. We know how Rep. Horman will vote and hope Gov. Little makes a better choice this year. Information is power, so let’s open that window.