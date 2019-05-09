So often, we feel like we’re left out of the process. It feels like the people in charge are making decisions without us — and sometimes to spite us.
But what can we do about it?
The good news is that it’s possible for us to be involved in the process. After the last bond in D91 failed, I was curious about what was next. So, I went to a public meeting, participated and expressed an interest in joining the D91 steering committee for facilities planning. Now I’m on the steering committee.
There are other ways to be involved and engaged in the community. Many organizations hold public meetings on a regular basis. Both our local political parties hold central committee meetings. The Republican Women hold monthly lunch meetings to learn about what’s happening in our community. The Democrats have monthly Pizza & Politics presentations about local and state issues.
Soon, we’ll be heading into elections. This year, we have non-partisan municipal elections for city offices. Next year, there will be county commission seats and legislative seats up for election. If you want to be involved in the process, consider running for office or volunteering for a campaign.
There are amazing opportunities to be involved, from running for the school board to applying to be on one of many of the citizen committees that exist here in Bonneville County. There are also many service organizations, like Rotary and Civitans, available. And there are many nonprofit boards in our town, for the arts and other causes, that are always looking for members. The soup kitchen and Community Food Basket are always looking for good volunteers.
You don’t have to be involved in politics to feel like you’re a part of the process. When you serve a meal at the soup kitchen or help raise funds for the Youth Arts Centre, you gain a connection to the wider community. You see what’s available, understand the challenges and may even come up with solutions. Being involved can help you meet other like-minded people who can connect you with still others.
That engagement with the community, no matter how it manifests, is the beginning of being involved in the process — and of making a difference. Even if you only have an hour or two to spare each month, that’s enough to volunteer, to get educated about an issue facing our state and even to take one small action. It’s enough time to learn about a candidate and then vote for a person based on their policies.
Our community is stronger when more of us participate. We make better collective decisions when more of us are involved and there are more ideas in the marketplace. And we are likely to choose better leaders when, as citizens, we’re more engaged.