Recently I visited Israel and saw places connected with the savior’s ministry. We walked in Gethsemane, visited Bethlehem, prayed at the Western Wall of the Temple Mount and sat in his empty tomb. For me, Easter and Christmas will never be the same.
We visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, which stands as a memorial to Jews murdered during World War II. As the world stood by, Nazi Germany systematically committed the genocide of over 6,000,000 Jews, based upon the delusion Jews were not human beings and not entitled to basic civil rights.
The most horrific display was the Children’s Memorial, which showed photographs of millions of children subjected to starvation, deprivation and ultimately liquidation. There were thousands of binders filled with names, a silent witness to the lost dreams and potential of these children. The display explained the failure of church leaders, including the Pope, to actively oppose the Jewish genocide.
Outside this memorial was a large stone containing a quote from Kurt Tucholsky, a German essayist of Jewish origin, “A country is not just what it does — it is also what it tolerates.” The German people will be forever connected to the Holocaust and the horrors they allowed to occur. This is sometimes referred to as “the blood and sins of this generation,” requiring all who permit the suffering of others to share the blame. This eternal principle applies to the United States.
Since 1973 we have allowed over 60,000,000 abortions to take the lives and dreams of our fellow citizens. Our courts have ruled they are not human beings, not entitled to the right to life. It sounds exactly like the justification for the Jewish Holocaust. As a country, we have tolerated our own holocaust and must bear the burdens of the generational guilt which flows by natural law. Our burden is 10 times that borne by Nazi Germany.
For me, there is no issue of greater importance. We can stop this abortion holocaust only through the Supreme Court. President Trump has appointed two justices who will likely vote to overturn Roe v. Wade when given the opportunity. Justice Ginsburg, well into her 80s, may soon pass on to her eternal reward. President Trump will appoint a third justice who will also vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. Not one of the many Democratic candidates opposes abortion. Front runner Joe Biden, who previously opposed abortion, has changed his position. He has since been denied communion by his Catholic Church.
For the German people of the 1930s, their silent consent will never be forgotten. In the not too distant future, our generation will be judged by how we vote in 2020 on the issue of abortion. I will never vote for a candidate who supports abortion, leaving President Trump as my only choice. Until the Democratic Party withdraws its support for our own Holocaust, we must oppose all who belong to that party.
Democrats have been angry since the Republicans freed their slaves. Now Republicans must prevent Democrats from killing their unborn.