Full honesty: My feelings about George H.W. Bush for his entire political career have been mostly vanilla. Meh. As vice president, he stood deep in the shadows of Ronald Reagan, then filled those big shoes as best anyone could. After his defeat in 1992 by another gifted state governor overloaded with public charm, Bush 41 left his presidency sandwiched as a slab of bland between two slices of charisma. An overwhelming Gulf War victory and landmark environmental legislation somehow could not eclipse a broken pledge of no new taxes.
For more than 25 years his legacy was gradually buried beneath the thickening dust of time and a changing world and culture. So when the notification arrived on my phone just hours after his death, my emotional reaction was similar to that of any passing of a high-profile nonagenarian. Not much. I knew there would be a few tributes here and there, and that it would be a disruption to a routine news cycle. I did not anticipate, however, that we would dust off that legacy and find a gem that was hiding in plain sight 30 years ago.
I began to see it when 95-year-old Bob Dole was helped by an aide to stand for a moment to salute his departed friend. More importantly, to salute a fellow World War II veteran. Through frailty and age, we still saw the immovable resolve to protect freedom and the world from evil, at any cost. I would imagine the salute between two veterans of this caliber is a transfer of emotion only they can know. It was remarkable to simply observe.
Later, at the funeral for the 41st President, we were treated by his closest family and friends to stories of humor and sadness, difficulty and joy. For a few moments, America felt decent again. But something remarkable happened moments before. As all former and current presidents sat on the front row with their spouses, the entire world watched. Who shook who’s hand? Did you see that scowl? Will Trump sit next to the former presidents? What does that posture say about their emotions?
Our swirling world of political hostility and tribalism forced questions of intrigue as the remarkable event began. Remarkable, because it wasn’t only the passing of a former president. It was the gathering of every living person who ever has or does hold that high office. It was all upstaged when George W. Bush, the grieving son, strolled over with his signature swagger and shook every hand on that venerable row, from the Trumps to the Carters, slipping a piece of candy to former first lady Michelle Obama along the way. Decency.
Earlier, the Bush family had reached out to President Trump to let him know he was more than welcome to attend the funeral. Forgotten was the less-than-civil treatment Jeb Bush had received from the then-future president, and the unflattering assessment of Bush 41’s presidency. Such an outreach led Trump to offer up Air Force One to fly the casket wherever it needed to fly. The White House guest residence was also offered to the family while in Washington. Decency had bred even more decency.
It only lasted a day or two, but it was a release. An escape just about every one of us needed. To be reminded that in the midst of our struggle for political power — as hostile and vicious as it is nearly every single day of our American existence — we can be decent.
As George W. delivered his father’s eulogy, his very final sentiments made no mention of his dad’s political pinnacles or even heroic military service. He cracked emotionally as he expressed his gratitude for “the best father a son or daughter could have.” He encouraged everyone to smile thinking of his dad now hugging and holding the hands of previously departed loved ones. It could not have been more touching or more real, and most of us who have lost a close loved one can relate.
It was an appropriate symbol, that buried beneath the spectacle of political and cultural chaos lies within us the capacity for decency and human connection.
This week, we have the Bushes to thank for that.