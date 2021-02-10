One of many afflictions in our times is a shortened perspective. Many of our personal and national financial decisions recently seem to be very much rooted in the present, such as the recent retail investment groups versus hedge fund managers battling over something that has very little to do with actually investing in a company through the stock market for long term growth. Nowadays, it’s all about making the quick bucks, regardless of the consequences. In so doing, we are dangerously gambling away one of the most priceless blessings on earth, as Lincoln put it, “Government by the people, for the people.”
Looking back at our nation’s beginnings, we see a more proper perspective with these words, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.”
The small business owners and farmers who rode their horses over the cobblestone streets to Independence Hall in Philadelphia weren’t just speaking idly on this farsighted approach either. They set up intellectual property protections so you could own your own work. They made sacred the right of contract, the right to bear arms, to have a judgment by your peers when your conduct was called into question, the right to worship as you saw fit, freedom of expression, and even if you failed financially, the right to start over and rebuild. In short, everyone, even immigrants, in this greatest of countries, could rise as high as their talents and ambitions allowed and be the royalty of their own domains, rather than paying homage to another.
When we look through the lens of how our daily decisions affect future generations, there are some hard facts to look at through this view:
— 40 million Americans on disability
— 51 million Americans with a mental illness
— 40 million on food stamps
— 50 million below the poverty line
— 100 million obese adults
— 3 million long-term incarcerated Americans
— Kids kept from normal social development by misguided COVID-19 policies
— Debt piling on top of more debt in COVID-19 stimulus packages headed to $35,000 per American, if current plans are adopted
Our children and grandchildren don’t need to be left with unmanageable debt or to fall onto the dole. They need to be able to provide for themselves, to defend themselves and their castles, and to learn to live independently as our founders envisioned. May we remember our past, give our best to the present and remember that all our efforts now need to think of the generations of future Americans.
We can all be more healthy, more friendly, less selfish and more in line with the good angels of our natures, as John Fitzgerald Kennedy said, asking not what our country can do for us, but what we can do for our country. We can then hand over the torch of liberty burning as brightly as when we received it from our careful, farsighted and unselfish ancestors.