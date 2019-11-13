The phone rang. I answered without thinking. A man was asking for money to fight a disease. Tragic effects, research needed, cure imminent, would I support? I asked how much of my donation would actually go to find the cure. His answer shocked me: “Federal law requires that 15 percent of funds collected must go for the intended purpose.” The other 85 percent went to administration and fundraising. This was a scam masquerading as a charity. I am not stupid. I kept my money.
I donate regularly to my church and have no fear that the funds will be used improperly. Church leaders recognize members sacrifice to make their offerings. Leaders see donations as a sacred stewardship. Every dollar is prayed over before it is spent. I see the results — lights on, church warm, the naked are clothed, the hungry fed. No salary to the leaders. Their time is donated.
This concept of stewardship is foreign to many public officials. It’s the duty to manage tax dollars to serve the intended purposes for which the funds were extracted from the pockets of widows. Every dollar you pay in taxes is a dollar you cannot use to pay your bills, help the needy, clothe the naked, feed the hungry. Tax dollars taken from us should be as sacred as dollars freely donated, but politicians at all levels have lost sight of their duty because it is really addicting to spend other peoples’ money.
The recent Idaho Falls city council election brought to light the wayfinding signs purchased by the city at a cost of $900,000. The Post Register considered this a “small dollar item,” not large enough to make a significant impact on the bloated city budget. Those elected for too long forget where tax funds come from, with little thought for the taxpayer. If you add up all the city property taxes paid by your family and the families in every house on your block, for your entire lives, it would not add up to $900,000. Entire lifetimes of property tax payments apparently do not justify stewardship accountability.
We are taxed enough already. Income tax, sales tax, gas tax, social security taxes, license fees, user fees, property taxes, alcohol taxes, tobacco taxes, college district taxes, registration fees, and parking fees on streets we already paid to pave. They would tax the air we breathe if they could only install a meter. New schools are designed and built with every bell and whistle administrators can think of. School improvements must include new offices for the ever-growing administration. The new fire department is palatial, and the new police station must be better. Don’t fix up one of the many empty buildings. Brand new and only the best will do.
Most of the levies and bonds local politicians requested this month were defeated, not because taxpayers don’t see the need, but because we don’t trust that the money will be used to serve those needs. Until taxpayers can see that sacred funds are treated as a stewardship, used with recognition of our sacrifice, politicians should expect taxpayers to reject all future funding requests. We are not stupid. We just feel betrayed.