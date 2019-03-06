Unless you live in a cave without access to news, you have probably noticed the Democratic Party has morphed into the contradiction in terms known as the “Democratic Socialist” Party. Long gone are the famous words of Democratic President John F. Kennedy, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Today’s Democratic Party says, “ask not what you can do for your country, demand all that your country can get for you.”
Today’s Democrats want Medicare for all that would largely outlaw private insurance. You don’t believe me? Just ask self-declared Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders. He’ll tell you, along with Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, and Kamala Harris — all are Democratic presidential candidates who support Medicare for all. These same Democratic presidential candidates also promise free public college education and a generous $15 per hour minimum wage.
And this same group has endorsed the “green new deal” — you know, the radical proposal that aspires to achieve 100 percent renewable energy (kind of like the unachievable pursuit of perpetual motion) and upgrade or replace every building in the United States for state-of-the-art energy efficiency.
The “green new deal” backs the concept of high-speed rail so that air travel is no longer necessary (tell that to Hawaii) and promises economic security for all who are unwilling to work. This last part fits in nicely with the proposal of Democratic candidate, Andrew Yang, who is promising $1,000 a month in free cash to every adult — no strings attached. If you’re going to buy votes, you might as well use cash.
Oh, let’s not forget that the head cheerleader for the “green new deal” is 29-year-old New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who just two years ago before becoming an expert on nearly everything, was tending bar and waiting tables. Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats recently chased Amazon out of relocating to Manhattan at the estimated cost of 25,000-50,000 high-paying jobs.
Yes sir, today’s Democrats even want to eliminate America’s borders, dismantle border law enforcement and toss voter registration requirements.
Most troubling, today’s Democrats routinely double down on abortion extremism. Recently, congressional Democrats blocked a bill that would have threatened prison for doctors who don’t try saving the life of infants born alive during abortions. Again, Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren lead the charge to infanticide, all having voted “Nay” to block the bill.
The Democratic-controlled Vermont House recently passed a staggering bill that would allow abortion at any stage of pregnancy and for whatever reason. Critics say this legislation is more expansive of abortion rights than the extremist bill passed by Democrats in New York that legalized abortions until birth and where Democratic leaders celebrated the new law like they had won the super bowl.
So what’s happening to the Democratic Party—it has lunged so far left that it has moved far left our founding principles, common sense, and basic morality. I can’t wait for Idaho Democrats to try to defend today’s new “Democratic Socialism.”