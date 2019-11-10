Jerry: You’re the political geek in our family. What’s your take on last Tuesday’s local elections?
Carrie: Voter turnout was abysmal; the worst in years. In the one competitive Idaho Falls City Council race, Tom Hally vs. Stephanie Lucas, only 14 percent of registered voters even bothered to vote. Incumbent Hally won with 2,169 (56 percent) versus Lucas at 1,702 (44 percent).
Jerry: Isn’t voter turnout better during mayoral election years?
Carrie: Yes. Over the past decade, the lowest turnout for mayoral election years was 30 percent in 2009. In 2013 it was 37 percent and 2017, it was 44 percent. The 44 percent was the race between Mayor Casper, Barb Ehardt and Jeff Thompson. Mayor Casper and Barb Ehardt ended up in a run-off race in December in which 33 percent voted.
Jerry: How does that compare to election years without mayoral races?
Carrie: Voter turnout plummets. Up until now, 2011 had the lowest turnout at 15.5 percent, with 2015 having the highest at almost 24 percent
Jerry: It’s a shame the City Council races don’t generate more interest. The Council members help oversee important city services, like law enforcement, fire protection, utilities, parks, airport, etc. Most importantly, they vote on the budget and any proposed tax increases.
Carrie: Another reason for low voter turnout may be the lack of competitive races. This year Idaho Falls had only one competitive City Council race: Hally vs. Lucas. Incumbents John Radford and Michelle Ziel-Dingman ran unopposed.
Jerry: How about in prior years?
Carrie: Let’s take a look at non-mayoral election years over the past decade or so. In 2015 there were three competitive City Council races and the voter turnout was 24 percent. In 2011 there was only one competitive race, and voter turnout dropped to 15.5 percent. In 2007 there were two competitive races, and the turnout was 22 percent.
Jerry: So why don’t more people run for City Council?
Carrie: I have spent the last few years trying to recruit people to run for various offices and found it really hard.
Jerry: What reasons do folks give for not wanting to run?
Carrie: When it comes to the state Legislature, people find it difficult to leave their jobs and families for three or four months in the winter to go to Boise. That’s why we have so many legislators who are retirees or farmers/ranchers.
Jerry: But what about the City Council seats? You can stay right here in town to do that.
Carrie: People are reluctant to go out and campaign. It takes a lot of money to pay for brochures, yard signs, media advertising, etc. Social media like Facebook, Twitter, etc. can help get the word out more cheaply, but it’s not enough.
Jerry: Social media often draws detractors who post very offensive comments about candidates and their family members. They make comments you’d never say in a face to face setting.
Carrie: The negative campaigning we saw during the last mayoral race really turned off a lot of people. Who wants to be treated like that when they are making a sacrifice to do public service?
Jerry: Our founding fathers warned us that it would take a lot of effort to keep and maintain our democratic republic.
Carrie: And people need to remember the right to vote is sacred.
Jerry: Do you recall what Franklin Roosevelt said? “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”