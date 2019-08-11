Jerry: By now, most folks have heard about Rep. Barb Ehardt’s letter to Boise State University President Marlene Tromp criticizing their diversity programs and some fellowships for minority students as being “antithetical to the Idaho way.”
Carrie: We were so embarrassed we sent an email to Rep. Ehardt and each of the 27 Republican legislators who signed her letter.
Jerry: Did we get any responses?
Carrie: We heard back from four: Reps. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot; Heather Scott, R-Blanchard and Barb Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.
Jerry: What did they say?
Carrie: Rep. Christensen wrote, “You are not my constituent. Email your own representatives. Bye.”
Jerry: Wow, sounds like he only wants to hear from people in his district. That’s quite a response from a guy who signed a letter criticizing BSU for being “divisive and exclusionary.” Is that the Idaho way?
Carrie: Rep. Julianne Young’s responses were mostly a series of questions. But she did comment on our complaint that Ehardt’s letter criticized services for Native Americans, LGBTQ and African American students but ignored university support for other groups like veterans, international students, etc.
Jerry: What did she say?
Carrie: She wrote, “My objection is to segregating students by race and using taxpayer dollars to promote divisive, rather than inclusive, agendas.”
Jerry: I didn’t know the LGBTQ community was a race? I thought a race was defined by shared distinctive physical traits and common ancestry.
Carrie: I emailed her about that. She replied, “The LGTBQ+ community has attempted to positions (sic) themselves as the equivalent of a racial group. This is their posturing, not my position.”
Jerry: So now she’s an expert on race? That’s a scary thought.
Carrie: Rep. Heather Scott’s response was a loaded question: “So do you believe in segregation based on race or beliefs?”
Jerry: She totally missed the point that BSU offers special services to all kinds of different student interest groups.
Carrie: That brings us to Rep. Barb Ehardt. I asked her if she would meet with us, and she was very willing to do so.
Jerry: So we had lunch with her at her favorite Mexican restaurant to discuss the letter.
Carrie: Our first question was whether she actually wrote the letter. There were rumors saying the letter was authored by the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Jerry: She claimed full credit for writing it and was quite offended that people were saying it came from the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Carrie: Rep. Ehardt’s main argument was that providing special programs and support services like “multicultural student events such as the Pow Wow, Rainbow Graduation, Black Graduation, Project Dream, etc.” segregates rather than unites students.
Jerry: In her letter, she also criticizes “six graduate fellowships for ‘underrepresented minority students’ instead of merit-based awards.” She believes all students should be treated the same.
Carrie: On the surface, treating everyone the same sounds reasonable. Unfortunately, not everyone starts with the same advantages.
Jerry: Sometimes the merit system is like asking everyone to swim across the same river while weighing some down with stones while others have life preservers.
Carrie: What troubled me is that Rep. Ehardt, a former university basketball coach, couldn’t adequately explain why she’s OK with student-athletes getting special academic advising/tutoring/mentoring but similar services for minorities are “divisive and exclusionary?”
Jerry: I like what University of Idaho’s new President Scott Green said, “I need to get as many students into the University of Idaho as possible. … If I have to have a special program for rural students, I’m going to do it. If I have to have a special program for students in Nampa, I’m going to do it.”
Carrie: And I like the quote we saw while visiting a London pub: “History is a race between education and catastrophe.”