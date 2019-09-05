After we the people passed Medicaid expansion by a solid majority (and here in Bonneville County Proposition 2 had one of the highest rates of passage in the state), our so-called representatives altered the legislation in a way that makes it more expensive and less effective.
However, in order to implement the restrictions our legislators are attempting, Idaho needs to receive waivers from the federal government. The first waiver request has already been rejected. Now, though, the work requirements waiver is up for consideration.
On its face, work requirements for Medicaid seem to make sense. The proposed waiver comes with a list of exceptions, and volunteer work qualifies. However, once you look just below the surface, it becomes clear that the reporting requirements can be onerous.
First of all, the vast majority of those eligible for Medicaid under expansion already work. Adding the reporting requirement is actually a “paperwork penalty,” as Sam Sandmire pointed out in a hearing on Tuesday. Hard-working Idahoans, already struggling to find affordable healthcare, end up with another hurdle to getting the care they need.
A good example of this is Arkansas, where thousands of eligible workers were kicked off their healthcare because they filled out the paperwork wrong. Adding reporting requirements grow the bureaucracy, is more expensive and doesn’t actually accomplish the goal. Getting less but paying more? That doesn’t seem fiscally responsible to me.
On top of that, requirements like reporting online are difficult for those who don’t have the internet. We have a broadband access issue in rural Idaho, so reporting online isn’t an option for many eligible workers.
Alright, then. If you don’t have access to the internet, maybe you can just go into an office and pick up and fill out the paperwork. Well, the types of jobs that result in an inability to afford private health insurance aren’t usually conducive to just popping down to another office during business hours. Someone working two jobs to make ends meet is supposed to take half a day off to go to the office and fill out a pile of paperwork?
So many of our neighbors are already run ragged. Idaho’s wages are some of the lowest in the nation, and our cost of living — especially housing — isn’t low enough to make up for it. In Bonneville County, it takes $23.49 per hour to support a family of four. The average hourly wage for Idaho Falls is $15.70.
When you’re working hard, trying to raise a family and stressing over healthcare and other necessary living costs, filling out unnecessary paperwork is one more thing to worry about. We already know that most people on Medicaid already meet the work requirements. So why do we need a multi-million-dollar bureaucracy to punish them?
You can oppose these work restrictions at a hearing on Friday in Boise, or you can call between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mountain Standard Time by calling 877-820-7831 code 301388#.