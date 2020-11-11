School started a couple of months ago, and my children, like many others, went back to school. A few weeks later, we saw on the Parent Teacher Organization page that free lunch was being extended to all students because tax-payer money was given to theUnited States Department of Agriculture in response to COVID-19. We don’t believe in taking free lunch and insisted we pay for it. When our child told the school that he was instructed by his parents to pay for the lunch, he was told he could not. Further, all the meals that we had paid for from the beginning of the school year were reimbursed.
After calling and emailing the district, we were given the same story. They would talk up the program because it gives them more funding for things like Title-1, but they ignored the basic question and said I could make a “donation” to the district or deflected the question by saying that they couldn’t charge the USDA and me for the lunch.
After being frustrated with people avoiding the question, I asked them straight up to show me any legal documentation or rule that said we could not pay. Immediately, the next email said that they would let me pay. Because I felt that I was being deceived for the purpose of gaming the system, I felt it important that the district notify parents that they too can pay for the lunch if they choose. These requests have been ignored. The idea of limiting parents’ information about this program has been characteristic of the district’s actions, causing many parents to be uninformed.
To me, this experience shows that the district is misleading and defrauding parents into thinking they have to take the free lunch and telling them they can make a “donation” as a countermeasure instead of being forthright and respecting the parents’ choice. When they say “donation,” what they mean is that the taxpayer (USDA) is charged, and they keep your donation as a bonus. Additionally, there are potential illegal activities here. They are retroactively charging the USDA for meals that were not authorized by parents to be charged to the USDA, and by refusing direct requests of parents to pay, they could be in danger of fraud.
Since this is happening nationwide, I encourage all parents who find this disturbing to take the following actions: Ask the district if you can pay. Record the conversations or get them in writing. Ask them to prove that you cannot buy a lunch. If they ignore you or refuse to let you pay, contact the USDA office of inspector general at 800-424-9121 or usda.gov/oig/hotline. Additionally, let other parents know. Many of these administrators are repeating the techniques that they have been taught on how to game the system, and fundamentally this is a clear push to get children accustomed to the idea that there is a “free lunch” and everyone deserves it regardless of their need for it — a socialist argument.