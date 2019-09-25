I became interested in politics at age 10 when my teacher explained democracy and how everyone votes. This would be great applied to my family, especially if I was elected family president. I could decide how to spend Dad’s income on stuff I wanted, not dumb things like a mortgage or car payment.
I had three younger brothers and sisters and realized four children outnumbered two parents. I talked my siblings into voting for me and proposed to my Dad that we have a vote. Dad clearly explained that our family was not a democracy, and I would not decide how to spend his money. Lesson learned.
Reclaim Idaho has discovered the joy of spending other people’s money. Emboldened by their success in passing Medicaid expansion, their next initiative is entitled “Invest in Idaho.” This initiative would increase taxes on corporations and the richest 5 percent of Idaho citizens to magically generate $200 million. These tax funds won’t go into general accounts controlled by our elected representatives but would go into a new “quality education fund,” administered by appointed bureaucrats on the State Board of Education.
These funds could only be used on Reclaim Idaho’s favorite progressive education goals. The funds would be distributed by the Board of Education directly to school districts based only on attendance, not merit or measurable success, again bypassing any elected officials.
I’m sure you can see the analogy between my childhood attempt to control my family through democracy and Reclaim Idaho’s attempts to bypass the Legislature to push their very progressive agenda. If they get a majority of the 95 percent who will not be taxed to approve a tax on the other 5 percent, they take control of Idaho education.
Reclaim Idaho does not even attempt to disguise their democratic principles. Their initiative website states, “Now is the time to let Idaho voters take matters into their own hands.” Reclaim Idaho seeks an end-run around both the Legislature and Idaho’s Constitution, which guarantees a republican form of government, not a democracy.
Idaho’s Legislature wisely sought to limit the initiative process, working hard to develop limitations to prevent “initiative democracy.” Gov. Little very unwisely vetoed that legislation.
Reclaim Idaho will next attempt an initiative to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. In future years expect initiatives for “add the words,” allowing recreational marijuana, expanding abortion rights and enacting various progressive goals rejected by our conservative legislature. Idaho has started down a very slippery slope, which will ultimately destroy our republican government. We must stop it now.
I am a Republican because I do not believe in pure democracy. Don’t give the kids the power to tax and spend your money. If you believe in Republican principles, do not sign the Invest in Idaho petition.