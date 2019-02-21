On Jan. 29, District 33 “Representative” Bryan Zollinger attended a “No Zombie Legislators” rally hosted by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. The premise of the rally was that by enacting the will of the people, Idaho’s legislators would be relegated to zombie status.
But let’s be real. On the issue of addressing Idaho’s healthcare crisis, zombie legislators are nothing new. In fact, they’ve been zombies about this issue for more than six years. Governor-appointed working groups recommend expanding Medicaid? Nothing but mealy-mouthed platitudes.
The whole reason Idaho’s citizens fought through difficult ballot requirements, and the whole reason Idaho’s citizens overwhelmingly approved Proposition 2, was that our legislators were doing nothing. Now that we’ve taken matters into our own hands, suddenly our legislators are waking up — and fighting us.
More than 65 percent of District 33 voted in favor of Medicaid expansion. Medicaid expansion got more votes in D33 than either of our House representatives. We’re watching our neighbors work hard, only to be unable to afford health insurance and continue to suffer and even die, because our legislators have refused to act for years.
Now that we’ve made it simple for them, they’re making it complicated. In fact, they’ve introduced bills that will make Medicaid expansion more expensive and less effective. In my work with finances, I generally try to get more for less, not less for more.
But this is the bizarro world we live in right now.
Since our lawmakers seem bent on emulating Utah’s legislature, let’s see what The Hill — hardly a bastion of liberalism — had to say about what Governor Herbert just signed into law: “The bill signed by Herbert would cover far fewer people, and cost state and federal taxpayers more money, than the plan voters approved in November.”
According to Utah’s own state analysis, the law will cover 48,000 fewer people and cost $50 million more than full expansion.
That’s right. And that’s exactly what our legislators are trying to do here in Idaho. Cover fewer people at a higher cost.
It almost seems as if some of our legislators making a deliberate effort to force failure on this enterprise. It’s an interesting strategy. Claim something won’t work. Rather than actually try it, act in bad faith to completely hamstring it. And then point to the failed results and say, “I told you so.”
Our legislators are showing us exactly what they think of us. They think we’re stupid. They think we’re incapable of making good decisions. They think they’re better than we are. They think their system of doing nothing for years is better than taking action to improve the lives of their constituents. And they don’t care what you think because they’re complacent and assume that no matter what they do to you, you’ll just send them right back to Boise next time.
It seems wrong that we have to constantly fight our legislators to get them to do the bare minimum associated with their jobs. But here we are.
Let them know you want them to enact the will of the people. No strings attached.