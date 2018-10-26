An endorsement of Rep. Bryan Zollinger in Wednesday’s paper incorrectly stated that he had “sponsored” a bill to ease debt collections.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Tony Potts, his roommate during the legislative session. Potts repeatedly testified in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Feb. 21 that Zollinger brought Potts the bill and worked with Potts on it so Potts could introduce it.
While the statement that Zollinger sponsored the bill was in error, the message that he should avoid working on legislation that directly and narrowly affects his business is unchanged. It is a conflict of interest to sponsor such a bill directly — or to cause another lawmaker to do it.