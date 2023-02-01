A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development — unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago.

Chuck Malloy

He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin, who spent much of her term campaigning for Gov. Brad Little’s job. Suffice it to say that no tears were shed when McGeachin left the lieutenant governor’s office in early January.

