House Speaker Scott Bedke, of Oakley, once viewed as one of the bright young stars in the Republican Party, is now an aging political figure who has yet to have “his turn” for a higher office.

Chuck Malloy

Chuck Malloy

The 64-year-old Bedke hasn’t done badly for himself, serving 10 years in one of the two most powerful positions in the Idaho Legislature. He has an impressive 22-year career in the Legislature, serving at one time or another on the budget, revenue and taxation, resources and conservation, and transportation committees. There’s no serious question about his intelligence and overall knowledge of state government.

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.