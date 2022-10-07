First District Congressman Russ Fulcher has spent his first two terms in office in unfamiliar territory as a member of the minority party — a drastic culture change from his years in the Idaho Senate, where Republicans controlled the agenda.

If the political sages are correct and Republicans gain a majority in the House, Fulcher’s congressional career will take another twist. Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi will be gone as speaker of the House and Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy will likely take over. Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the staples of the House Freedom Caucus, will be the new lead figure on the judiciary committee.

