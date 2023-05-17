So, our 80-year-old president, Joe Biden, is seeking a second term. No big surprise there. And it doesn’t take much of a political prophet to predict that Biden will not carry Idaho’s electoral votes — regardless of who the Republicans come up with as their nominee.

Chuck Malloy

The president won’t have help from the sidelines in the Gem State, at least on the Republican side. Sen. Mike Crapo talks plenty about Biden’s poor fiscal policies, Sen. Jim Risch hits the president for his failed foreign policies and Congressman Russ Fulcher mentions Biden’s reduced mental capacity. Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Raul Labrador and Congressman Mike Simpson also will take well-timed swings at the president.

