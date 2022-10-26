Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher says that better days lie ahead if Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives after November’s mid-term elections — a prospect that appears to be quite strong with soaring gas prices, run-away inflation and President Biden’s low approval rating.

Chuck Malloy

Chuck Malloy

And, oh yes, expect Republicans to push for impeaching Biden after the new Congress convenes in January. Articles of impeachment already have been filed; all Republicans are waiting for is to gain a majority in the House. All this could happen, even if Democrats retain control of the Senate.

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.