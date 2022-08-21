Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador is a politician who is loathed by his detractors and practically idolized by his supporters to the right. There is little room for neutrality.

That’s because Labrador is bold and brash. He makes campaign pitches about shaking up government, then carries out his promises when elected — with beauty being in the eyes of the beholder. So, while his Republican supporters were celebrating his primary victory over longtime Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in May, detractors are dreading the prospect of him running for governor in four years.

Chuck Malloy

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

