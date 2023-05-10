We all know what’s going to happen in three years — it’s so predictable.

Attorney General Raul Labrador will square off with Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke in an epic Republican primary battle for governor. Or maybe Gov. Brad Little will run for a third term just to keep Labrador out of there — although I’ll believe that when I see it.

Chuck Malloy

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

