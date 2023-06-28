It’s surprising that the Republican Party’s state central committee — which seems hell-bent on destroying any notions of a “big tent” for the GOP — hasn’t voted to expel Congressman Mike Simpson by now.

The 2nd District congressman simply doesn’t pass the litmus test for “purity.” He certainly doesn’t fit the mold of the rest of Idaho’s congressional delegation — something that irritates the heck out of a lot of conservative-minded Republicans. All he does is win elections — year, after year, after year. And that irritates the conservative factions even more.

