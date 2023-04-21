For the 30 years that Sen. Mike Crapo has been in Congress, he’s tried just about everything to bring federal spending under control, and yet it keeps getting worse.

In 1993, the year that he entered Congress as a freshman House member, the national debt was a mere $3.3 trillion — which seemed outlandish at the time. Today, the national debt is more than $31 trillion, with no signs of slowing down.

Chuck Malloy

Chuck Malloy

Chuck Malloy is a long-time Idaho journalist and columnist. He may be reached at ctmalloy@outlook.com.

