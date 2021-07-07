Slavery has existed throughout history. Slaves have come in all races, colors and genders. Slavery had nothing to do with race, color or gender and everything to do with money, power and education. As a general rule, slavery in our country was practiced by plantation owners. Plantation owners were not limited to white males.
This is how the plantation model worked: 1) buy a group of people considered to be less than human because they look different; 2) keep them in line with force and fear; 3) make them completely dependent upon their owners/masters (their betters); 4) keep them from uniting or organizing against their owners and masters (separate families and get them to fight among themselves and make them jealous of each other); and 5) keep them ignorant (do not allow them to be educated or to think for themselves).
In our country, following the devastation in the South after the civil war, many of the plantation owners migrated to the north and set up shop there. They did not have a change of heart. They did not repent. They were mad because their “property” had been taken away by the Republicans. They merely did a geographic relocation. They implemented their plantation model in the factories in the North, extending it to the immigrants flooding to America seeking a better life.
Look at cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. They are all run by ruling class Democrats and have been for years. The ruling class does not actually live in those cities among the people. You never see them at your grocery store. Those cities are being run like plantations.
Today, the people are being “bought” with government welfare and government programs, making them completely dependent upon the government. Government-run schools are teaching children to turn against their “narrow-minded,” “bigoted” and “patriarchal” parents and fear anyone who does not look like they do while keeping them illiterate and promoting immorality. Those in charge are creating anger and jealousy between a myriad of different identities. Democrat-run welfare cities are the new plantation.
Marxism, communism, socialism all pretty much work the same way (kings and dictators do as well, they simply have an added figurehead), and that is why they and the plantation owners joined forces in America. The Communist Party USA originally tried to align itself with the Republicans. That didn’t work. However, with the power-hungry, control-hungry and out-for-revenge Democratic plantation owners, they found an ally and a home. Their goal is one and the same: Complete control by the ruling class.
The ruling class Democratic socialists are now in charge of our federal government, and they are busy “buying” and “importing” more people, making them completely dependent upon them. It doesn’t matter what color, race or gender you are, they believe that you are for sale. And we, blindly, are selling ourselves into slavery in exchange for “safety and security”.
We are selling our birthright (freedom) for a mess of potage (like cheap stuff from China and synthetic meat).