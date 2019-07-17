During the American founding, one British general devised a little tune to mock the American colonists. He viewed us as backward simpletons too ignorant to appreciate British rule and sophistication. Despite the mockery, Americans still sing Yankee Doodle with pride today.
It’s not uncommon for the status quo, or “establishment” to mock and attack those who seek to make changes — especially when it comes to freedom. Power never cedes anything willingly. Liberty must always be won because it’s never gifted.
In Idaho, nearly everyone wants more freedom in one form or another. The vast majority of us who identify with the Republican Party understand that more freedom requires smaller government and that government never voluntarily downsize itself. Liberty won’t increase simply because nice people want it. A few years ago, a man named Neal A. Maxwell taught that, “Unlike some pendulums, political pendulums do not swing back automatically; they must be pushed. History is full of instances when people have waited in vain for pendulums to swing back.”
In our pursuit of freedom, opposition is virtually guaranteed. Good people, like those in southeast Idaho, typically try to avoid fights and contention, but unfortunately, that’s not always possible. Those who benefit from the status quo will often belittle, marginalize or outright attack those seeking change. Sometimes good Republicans, unfortunately, allow the discussion to get ugly even among themselves. These are important topics and passions do run close to the surface, but if good people bow out every time that a disagreement occurs, those who seek control will make sure that ugliness happens continuously.
We always need more kindness and civility, but we desperately need more bravery to stand up for what is right in the face of animosity or incivility. History does not belong to the critic. It belongs to those who stand up and stay strong in the face of criticism. We cannot stay home trying to silently avoid the arguments and still hope to be free. We must enter the arena.
Society depends on people who are willing to stand up and fight for what is right. From small things like an incorrect bank statement to bigger things like an entrenched incumbent politician, justice and freedom require hard work. It’s definitely easier and likely cheaper to just pay the bill, accept the new tax or work around the bad politician, but if we don’t stand up, little by little our children and our grandchildren will pay the cost for our timidity and apathy. Good citizens have a duty to put down the bad tax plans, file the lawsuits, challenge the incumbents and push the status quo.
May the rebel spirit of the original Yankee Doodles never die. May we always be willing to stand up for what is right and actively fight, metaphorically or even physically, for more liberty. It won’t happen on its own, and it will never be easy, but it is our duty, and it is worth the fight.