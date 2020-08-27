Ammon Bundy is an anarchist who craves public attention.
He’ll challenge authority at the slightest provocation.
Which is just about all the time.
If it gets him on television, all the better.
Monday, however, Idaho’s Legislature made it easy for him.
As they approached the House gallery, Bundy, or at least some of the 30 to 50 people he brought to the Idaho Legislature’s special session, found the doors closed to them.
The reason: In order to practice social distancing, seating was limited.
Since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, Bundy has taken every opening to knock down restrictions.
When Gov. Brad Little imposed a stay-at-home order, Bundy held Easter Sunday services.
He mocked social distancing and face-mask-wearing protocols while engaging in Statehouse protests.
He led a mob to the home of a Meridian police officer who had been goaded into arresting an activist at a closed city park.
And when the Southwest District Health Department at Caldwell contemplated its response to surging infections, Bundy barged his way into its offices.
Was it any surprise, then, that the people following Bundy forced their way into the gallery, shattering a glass door in the process?
“We ended up having to push our way in; eventually they yielded to the people’s voice and they allowed us in, after some pushing and shoving and shouting,” Bundy said. “That’s sometimes the way democracy, if you want to call it that, is.”
It was left to House Speaker Scott Bedke to accommodate them — provided they acted like “good citizens.”
But on some level, what Bundy delivered to Bedke and other legislative leaders was a taste of their own medicine.
Boise is a COVID-19 hot spot.
The 114 new cases it reported earlier this week took Ada County’s total to 9,913.
The city’s bars are closed.
Boise schools offer distance learning.
The city and the Central Health District have limited groups to no more than 50 people. Social distancing and face masks are required.
Everywhere, that is, except those offices operated by the Legislature.
As assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane observed in a review of the law, legislative chambers and meeting rooms are subject to the rules of the House and Senate.
And the House and Senate enacted no limitations on their members.
While a few did wear masks, operate behind protective windows and kept their distance, most did not.
The special session itself may well have been the largest single gathering of people within closed quarters in Ada County and possibly the state as well.
On the floor and in hearing rooms, unmasked lawmakers, staffers and members of the public packed in closely to one another.
One Democratic member, Melissa Wintrow of Boise, excused herself.
“This is not social distancing,” she said. “I’m here to represent my constituents, but I can’t do it in an unsafe manner.”
Another, House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel of Boise — who solicited Kane’s legal review — called it a “super spreader event.”
In other words, legislators who had insisted the COVID-19 pandemic demanded they be called back into special session to help Little manage the crisis refused to follow rules set in place to avoid making anything worse.
Everyone else in Boise has to follow the rules.
Everyone, that is, except the lawmakers.
Legislative leaders placated a Republican base that believes the coronavirus is a hoax and may agree with 57 percent of the GOP that — according to a CBS News poll — believe that 180,000 COVID-19 deaths have been “acceptable.”
In so doing, they played by a different set of rules.
That’s no excuse for the unruly Bundyites. Case in point: Bundy and two of his acolytes managed to get themselves arrested Tuesday over a dispute about seating reserved for credential reporters at a committee hearing.
By engaging in hypocrisy, however, legislative leaders made themselves a target for the opportunistic Bundy the day before.
This fellow thrives on confrontation. He requires no encouragement. — M.T.