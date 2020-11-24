CHEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Bet you didn’t believe this veteran Idahoan had a political backbone.
When President Donald Trump failed to protest Russian bounties on American troops in Afghanistan, Risch dismissed the intelligence accounts as “grossly inaccurate.”
When Trump refused to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for atrocities in Yemen or the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee did nothing.
Risch snoozed through Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.
Risch famously belittled Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf as a “nothing burger.”
Whether he desired to maintain access to the thin-skinned president or worried that an angry tweet might alienate GOP voters at home, Risch went along.
Until last week.
In an interview with Orion Donovan-Smith of the Spokesman-Review, Risch acknowledged Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election and will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.
“This is my second transition where we move from one political party to another in the White House,” Risch said. “After an election where you transition from one party to another, it is an entirely different feeling or dynamic. It is a change in the music that is playing in the background. We go from heavy metal to classical music in one fell swoop. The cadence changes dramatically, and we’re in the process of that right now.”
Biden’s popular vote margin over Trump rivals Ronald Reagan’s romp over Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Biden’s 306 electoral vote tally is a decisive win.
So far, however, it’s the rare Republican who’s willing to challenge Trump’s assertions that the election was tainted by fraud.
For instance, news outlets including NBC and Politico listed Risch among a handful of GOP senators who had have stood up to Trump. Among them are Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Marco Rubio of Florida and John Cornyn of Texas.
Who would have thought Risch — Idaho’s most partisan politician — would become the outlier among his fellow Republicans, who either like Congressman Russ Fulcher are solidly behind the president or like Congressman Mike Simpson are remaining silent.
Idaho went nearly 64 percent for Trump and even a newly reelected Risch knows speaking the truth about this president will get you branded as a traitor. So it bodes well for Risch that he’s willing to be a champion for democracy and the orderly transfer of power.
JEERS ... to Risch.
Just when you thought he had found a spine, Risch twisted himself into such a pretzel that he suffered the political equivalent of a herniated disk.
Without saying he was misquoted, Risch clarified himself in a statement released by the Idaho Dispatch, edited by Greg Pruett.
“I continue to support the president’s efforts to ensure an accurate vote count in the presidential election,” Risch said. “Regardless of what is reported by the media, the only entity with the constitutional authority to determine the president-elect is the Electoral College, who will meet on Dec. 14.”
Of course, Risch didn’t wait for the Electoral College to act before he referred to Trump as the president-elect four years ago. You’ll find him doing that in a Nov. 10, 2016, Miami Herald story — two days after the election.
Rather than a profile in courage, Risch apparently would prefer to be the latest personification of what commentator Michael Kinsley once observed: “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth — some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” — M.T.