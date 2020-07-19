JEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
You’d think Crapo would say something about President Donald Trump commuting the 40-month prison sentence of his political crony Roger Stone.
Stone was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Those are serious crimes, so serious that Crapo thought they warranted President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and conviction. Crapo voted every chance he got —six times — for Clinton’s removal from office.
“Perjury and obstruction of justice are public crimes that strike at the heart of the rule of law — and therefore our freedom — in America,” he said.
Rarely does Risch not draw upon his pedigree as a former Ada County prosecutor.
Wasn’t it Risch who reminded columnist Chuck Malloy about that during Trump’s impeachment trial? “I’ve been in this business for a long time. I’ve been a prosecutor and I can smell a rat pretty easily.”
Wasn’t it Risch who compared his prosecutorial credentials with former FBI Director James Comey during a 2017 Senate hearing?
“Now, like me, you probably did hundreds of cases, maybe thousands of cases, charging people with criminal offenses and, of course, you have knowledge of the thousands of cases out there when people have been charged.”
You’d think any former prosecutor would be appalled at a president who intervenes in the criminal case of a subordinate convicted of interfering with an investigation into his own 2016 campaign and potential connection to Russia.
A few Republicans broke their silence.
“Unprecedented, historic corruption: An American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” is how Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, described it.
A “mistake” is what Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., called it. “The president clearly has the legal and constitutional authority to grant clemency for federal crimes. However, this authority should be used judiciously and very rarely by any president.”
Not Crapo. Not Risch. Are you really surprised?
JEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Wednesday, Idaho set another daily record for new COVID-19 cases — 691 — bringing its total to 12,445, an increase of almost 39 percent from last week. The addition of seven deaths means Idaho’s death toll stands at 110.
While the people running some of the state’s major health care providers pleaded with the governor to impose a statewide face mask mandate, insurrectionist Ammon Bundy launched a raid at the Southwest Public Health District Thursday, forcing its board to cancel a meeting to discuss face masks.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is sidelining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in favor of directing COVID-19 data to the more political Department of Health and Human Services. If Idahoans are going to get accurate, transparent information, Little will have to direct his own Department of Health and Welfare to gather it.
So where was Idaho’s chief executive? Here was his Twitter feed:
- “I spoke with reporters outside the West Wing about Idaho’s historic red tape reduction and issues facing our state.”
- “I had a very productive meeting with the Air Force about strengthening the future of the Mountain Home Air Force Base!”
- “Today I met with leading infection disease expert Dr. Tammy Beckham of Health and Human Services in DC on testing capacity for COVID. HHS is sending us swabs today!”
- “Watch today at 2 pm MT as I join President Trump in an important announcement about cutting red tape and regulatory innovation. Streaming.”
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time talking to the wrong people about the wrong things. — M.T.