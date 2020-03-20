In rough times, everyone gets the urge to save. That's why we've seen so much hoarding in recent days.
But it should be obvious by now how counterproductive that is. With hoarding, an individual or family takes more than they need, depriving their neighbors and causing other people to hoard so that eventually they too are deprived. But stocking up a bit, while leaving enough for others, makes us all better off.
This isn't just true at the grocery store. It's true everywhere in our economy.
In tough economic times, it's easy to get the urge to cut your spending down to almost nothing. But any economist will tell you that in the aggregate, total spending is equal to total income. If everyone cuts their spending drastically, they won't have any customers, and their income will also fall drastically.
The economic numbers are very concerning right now. In the worst week of the 2008 recession, there were about 655,000 new unemployment claims. There were 180,000 in Pennsylvania this week, and though national figures have not been released, Goldman Sachs estimates there were 2.25 million this week.
But this is not a permanent situation. This is happening because so many people are unable to work because it is necessary to fight COVID-19. And we will eventually beat it.
The federal government is starting to react. Unemployment benefits surge automatically to respond to recessions. A massive stimulus package to get money in everyone's pockets is being developed. Sick leave is being extended throughout the nation. Counties and cities are issuing emergency declarations to make more funds available. Closed schools are continuing to offer kids to-go meals.
We can only get through this together through mutual aid and mutual support. That means continuing to provide support for businesses you have longstanding relationships with. It means continuing to support charities whose work will be desperately needed — a huge number of local charities have banded together to provide necessities, care and other aid to those in need.
If you would normally go to a restaurant, see if they offer delivery or to-go service. And tip generously.
If you would normally be buying something from a company, see if they offer gift cards.
If you would normally get a haircut, ask if you can pre-pay for a future cut down the road — many of us will be looking a little shaggy before this is finished, and in need of a good trim.
If you had planned to attend a local concert, don't ask for your money to be refunded.
If you have a gym membership, don't cancel it. You shouldn't go there now, and probably not for quite some time. But if you keep paying your dues, they can continue paying their employees.
Through this crisis, we all need to learn to set aside selfishness. Though we need to maintain social distance, the only way we will get through this is if we come together in ways we never would have considered before.