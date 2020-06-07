"It’s my face man. I didn’t do nothing serious man. Please, please, please, I can't breathe. Please, man. Please, somebody. Please, man. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. Please."
George Floyd died by torture in the streets of Minneapolis. A police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Police agencies and organizations throughout the nation condemned it immediately, as did politicians of all stripes. Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged, followed eventually by the other officers involved in the arrest.
If Floyd's killing were an aberration, it would simply be treated as a crime. But the killing evoked many others: Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Daniel Shaver, Amadou Diallo. The men who killed them often faced few, if any, consequences.
It took place in a country that calls itself the land of the free yet holds one-quarter of the world's prison population.
The tragedy set something into motion that is unprecedented in American history. Those who remember 1968 say this just feels different. The protests are larger, more integrated, more widespread.
"Man, can't breathe. My face. Just get up. I can't breathe. Please. I can't breathe, s---. I will. I can't move. Mama. Mama."
There have been some hopeful signs. Early on, it looked as if a wave of vandalism and looting would accompany the protests. But activists have been successful in tamping much of that down, joining arms to guard businesses and calling out misbehavior within their ranks — more successful than some of the departments they are protesting.
In Idaho Falls, the police department welcomed a conversation with community members, including protestors. It had already been meeting regularly with the Idaho Falls African American Alliance.
“I think you would find that we would protest right with you,” Capt. Jessica Marley said.
In Boise, where the largest crowd ever seen at the Capitol gathered for a vigil that was entirely peaceful. They ignored armed men revving their pickup trucks and hurling racial slurs, who desecrated the flag by wrapping themselves in it. At moments of tension, police simply stood between the two groups. It was exemplary conduct.
In Dallas, a Blue for Black Lives Matter march was held, where officers expressed solidarity with Floyd and the protestors, stopping by the residence of Botham Jean, who was murdered by a member of their department.
"I can't... My knee. My nuts. I'm through. I'm through. I'm claustrophobic. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts."
Other signs, particularly in large cities, have been less hopeful. There has been a disturbing escalation in police brutality aimed not at looters but at protestors, as if some departments were intent on proving them right.
In Salt Lake City, an officer clad in riot gear, now removed from patrol duty, shoved to the ground a 67-year-old man who was standing on a sidewalk with a cane in his hand.
In Buffalo, New York, officers shoved a 75-year-old man to the ground where he hit his head. Blood poured from his ear and pooled on the sidewalk. One officer began to crouch down to give aid to the man, but another pushed him along, and they stepped over him. The department lied about it and said the man had tripped. When the man who pushed him was finally suspended under public pressure, his colleagues resigned from the unit in protest.
In Los Angeles and New York City, some officers have been filmed simply wading into peaceful crowds, clubbing people unprovoked. Attacks on journalists have been widespread and exceedingly violent — one lost her eye to a foam bullet. Legal observers have been detained. Shockingly, some officers have been filmed kneeling on the necks of those they arrested. People have been arrested simply for speaking.
In Los Angeles, a homeless man in a wheelchair was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet. In San Jose, an activist who had worked closely with the police department for years tried to discourage police to stop shooting protestors with rubber bullets. He was shot in the groin. Doctors aren't sure whether he'll be able to have children.
"Some water or something. Please. Please. I can't breathe officer. Don't kill me. They gon' kill me, man. Come on man."
There are things that can be done to prevent behavior like this.
Locally, an outside organization like a civilian review committee or an independent police ombudsman's office can be created in Idaho Falls. Such entities are in operation in many cities throughout the nation.
But this is key: If such an organization can only make recommendations then it is window dressing. It should be allowed to order disciplinary action, with the courts providing an avenue for appeal.
We know that the existing structures of accountability are insufficient. The former officers who told lies that put Christopher Tapp in prison for 20 years have not been held accountable.
On the state level, lawmakers can, and should, introduce legislation to open police disciplinary records, misconduct complaints, and concluded internal affairs investigations. At present, such records are exempted from disclosure, and they rarely, if ever, make their way into public view. Chauvin had 16 prior misconduct complaints.
"I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe. They gon' kill me. They gon' kill me."
President Donald Trump, embarrassed by reports he had taken shelter in a bunker, ordered Lafayette Square cleared so he could march to St. John's Church. The bishop of the church was rendering medical aid to protestors outside. She, along with the rest of them, was hit with tear gas and cleared away from the church so the president could have a photo-op holding a bible.
If he had opened the book, rather hoisting it like a trophy, he might have read these words: "‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and did not minister to you?’ Then he will answer them, saying, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did not do it to one of the least of these, you did not do it to me.’"
Trump has considered ordering the military into major cities, prompting a number of top retired generals, including Gen. James Mattis, to warn that the constitutional order is in danger. He has been joined by a plethora of other officials including Gen. John Kelly, three former secretaries of defense, a group of 89 former military officials, a group of 280 senior diplomats and military leaders, and Adm. William McRaven, the former head of U.S. Special Operations Command.
This is the president whose endorsement Idaho's congressional delegation gratefully accepted a few days ago, the man who brought our country to this place.
Look around you.
"I can't breathe. I can't breathe. Please, sir. Please. Please. Please. I can't breathe."
As Mattis wrote, "The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values — our values as people and our values as a nation."
This is a time of sorrow and danger, but it is also a time of unprecedented hope.
Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, was filmed saying, "Daddy changed the world."
In New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Israel, all around the world, people are protesting in Floyd's name. In the knee on Floyd's neck, they see the emblem of their own oppression, and they are organizing to end it.
Let's hope they prove Gianna right.