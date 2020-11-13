To Idaho’s Congressmen and Senators:
You have a choice to make, and you need to make it quickly. Because something very dangerous is happening in America.
How would we discuss a sitting head of state whipping up baseless claims of a stolen election and attempting not to leave office after a clear defeat if it happened in, say, Venezuela? We would call it an attempted coup — a doomed, flailing, incompetent one perhaps, but a coup attempt nonetheless.
The danger is not that there will, in fact, be a coup. The danger is that the country will lose faith in elections. And that danger, if it cannot be combated, is existential in the long run.
No one who’s serious thinks President Donald Trump does not have a right to pursue recounts and court challenges. But it’s also plainly obvious that the court challenges are frivolous, which is why they’re being tossed out, and that it is inconceivable that recounts could reverse tens of thousands of votes in multiple states.
You know this, of course. So why are you pretending you don’t?
Sen. Risch and Sen. Crapo, you have all called for all legal votes to be counted and for the certified results to be recognized. This is on the one hand completely anodyne — nobody could disagree with it — and on the other hand completely evasive. Rep. Fulcher, you have actively fanned the flames of disinformation on social media by claiming the media is uninterested in the truth. These statements allow baseless suspicion of fraud to fester and grow.
Rep. Simpson, you have been silent.
In an overwhelmingly Republican state, our congressional delegation does not simply respond to the Republican electorate. It helps shape it. It signals what should be taken seriously and what should be dismissed.
The voices of lunacy are gaining ground. Look at the 1,000 or so who recently gathered on the Capitol steps for a “Stop the Steal” rally. They claimed the election was stolen, and used that lie to recruit for Ammon Bundy’s ”People’s Rights” cells, which were shouting about a civil war long before the election; for the John Birch Society, which sees a communist conspiracy behind the election just as it sees the New World Order behind plans to build wildlife overpasses; and for militias and anti-vaccine groups.
Congressmen and senators, are these the people you want at the vanguard of your party? Because these are the people you are empowering with your silence. If they continue gaining influence, how do you imagine they will treat you in two, four or six years? Today they call your friend Gov. Brad Little the tyrant of Idaho. What will they call you?
They are gaining numbers because a growing part of your party’s base, fueled by the likes of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson (while Fox’s news desk has been comparatively responsible, vetting and debunking election fraud conspiracies, and cutting off wild, unevidenced claims), thinks the election was illegitimate — 70%, according to a recent poll. We aren’t used to thinking about America in such terms, but if this was another country, we would say it is on the verge of a legitimacy crisis.
Your choice is not: President Trump or President Biden. The people already decided.
Your choice is: Your party’s short-term interests or long-term faith in a constitutional democratic republic, where elections are binding and power transfers peacefully when the incumbent loses.
Your choice is: Loyalty to Trump or to your country.
For your country’s sake, you must acknowledge the results of the election.