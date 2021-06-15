Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has made it all but impossible for Gov. Brad Little to leave the state of Idaho.
That’s bad news — if you care about the well-being of Idaho’s economy and its standing among other states or even the federal government.
But the risks are too great.
An archaic provision of the state constitution written before the age of modern communication and transportation transfers the authority of Idaho’s chief executive to the lieutenant governor whenever the governor leaves the state.
McGeachin — who is challenging Little in the 2022 GOP primary election — has been wildly reckless with that power, whether it was pandering to militia groups outside the state Capitol in 2019 or signing an unconstitutional ban on local facemask mandates just last month.
As he did upon his return to the state, Little can rescind any executive order McGeachin cares to make. But were she to sign or veto legislation in his absence, McGeachin’s decision would be binding.
Such would be the case were the acting governor to fill a vacancy on the bench, in the Legislature, in a county commission or through myriad state boards and commissions.
Little kept travel to a minimum before the COVID-19 pandemic struck about 16 months ago, including trade delegations to Europe and Asia, a trade show in Las Vegas and a trip or two to Washington, D.C. A recent trade mission to Mexico was conducted virtually.
Since then, the governor ventured to Washington, D.C., in July, and attended the Republican Governors Association session at Nashville, which provided McGeachin her opportunity to make mischief.
Even with Zoom, there is no substitute for the relationships forged through person-to-person contact.
Foreign leaders take a trade delegation far more seriously if it’s headed by a governor.
When they meet outside the presence of staff, governors can let their hair down. That can lead to the kind of regional cooperation on issues such as fire management, transportation and environment that existed among Oregon, Washington and Idaho when those states were governed by Tom McCall, Dan Evans and Cecil Andrus, respectively.
At a national level, governors frequently are more resourceful at crossing party lines and producing concrete plans to surmount the problems they share. When that happens, you don’t want Idaho’s governor on the outside looking in.
At some point, the governor of a Republican state must deal personally with Biden appointees at the departments of Interior, Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency and Homeland Security.
Later this year, Little will take over the chairmanship of the Western Governors Association, representing 19 states and three territories. From Idaho’s perspective, that’s more substantive than the National Governors Association. How does Little accomplish this without traveling?
Little hasn’t taken a vacation in two years. Anyone can get burned out without a break — governors included.
But if Little does board a plane, he’s going to be distracted — either by what McGeachin does or what she might do.
He has to wonder whether the situation at home undermines his standing — at least in the margins — with his colleagues.
It’s bad enough that McGeachin’s antics have interfered with Idahoans’ ability to craft trade alliances, achieve regional cooperation and get their point of view across to the federal government.
Did she have to make us a national laughingstock, too? — M.T.