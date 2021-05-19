With apologies to Ronald Reagan, the 11 most terrifying words in the English language are:
“I’m Mike Moyle and I’m here to cut your property taxes.”
That’s because the House majority leader has done nothing of the kind. If you own a home, you can expect to pay more taxes while Moyle’s friends — including people who own commercial real estate and businesses — will get a break.
Give the 12-term veteran from Star points for gamesmanship. He ruthlessly waited until virtually the last minute of the session to spring a trap on his fellow lawmakers and Gov. Brad Little: Either pass his complicated package or face accusations of voting against property tax relief.
But he’s focused on the wrong thing. He says city and county budgets drive taxes. So he slapped even more constrictions on already constrained local budgets — including caps on how much they can spend and how much new construction can be taxed. The result in high-growth areas may be as profound as layoffs in the police departments or moratoriums on new development.
Even in Lewiston, you can see the flaws in Moyle’s approach.
Last fall, the city of Lewiston accepted about $2.7 million in COVID-19 relief from the state and cut its property tax collections almost 10 percent. Nez Perce County refused the state assistance, but held the line on new tax collections to a net 2 percent — all of it generated by new construction.
How did that help the owner of a modest home in Lewiston? Not much. Last year he paid $4,837. This year, his tax bill is up to $4,950.
The owner of a Lenore home saw his taxes rise $50 to $1,048.
And taxes on a rural home just east of Lewiston rose from $7,219 to $7,237.
There are exceptions. For instance, the owner of a home on Prospect Avenue cut his taxes $70 to $4,975. But if the city’s diminished tax bill was the only factor involved, that homeowner’s savings should have been much more generous.
All of which tells you tax rates are only part of the picture.
What matters just as much is this ratio: Which properties are inflating more quickly than others? Answer that and you’ll discover how the tax burden is shifting from one group to another.
In Nez Perce County the price of homes is rising at least twice as fast as the value of commercial real estate. In fact, Assessor Dan Anderson can’t keep up with the market:
- His office added 17 percent to the assessed value of a Prospect Avenue home, bringing it to $412,619. In March, the property sold for $650,000.
- The assessed value of an Orchards home rose 9.5 percent to $384,069 — and then sold for $490,000 in March.
- Just east of Lewiston, a rural home was assessed at $729,460 — up about 7.3 percent over the prior year. In March, a purchaser paid $900,000 for it.
As residential property accounts for a bigger share of the tax base, the burden on homeowners expands. Last year it reached 68.9 percent statewide — a new record.
The remedy could be Idaho’s Homestead Exemption — which is supposed to shield half a modest home’s value from taxation. But since 2016, Moyle and his GOP colleagues froze its top benefit at $100,000, just as housing prices took off. Had they left well enough alone and continued to index the tax break to inflation, it now would be pegged at $149,525, according to the State Tax Commission.
By raising the Homestead Exemption’s maximum benefit to $125,000, Moyle’s bill offers a marginal improvement. But it’s hardly adequate to meet the challenge.
In Nez Perce County, where growth rates are by no means as robust as elsewhere in Idaho, 43 percent of the homes already are worth more than $250,000. Therefore, their owners will not enjoy the full benefit of the exemption. Since Moyle’s exemption is fixed, inflation will continue to eat away at it. Once Anderson updates his assessments next year to reflect recent sales, even more homeowners will be priced outside its complete coverage.
So here’s why Moyle is so terrifying to ordinary Idahoans: Thanks to him, they will pay more to — and get less back from — local government. The true benefits will go to others. — M.T.