If you’re interested in running an honest investigation into allegations of student indoctrination, you follow in the footsteps of Boise State University.
If launching a witch hunt is what you have in mind, then Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin will be more to your liking.
As the Idaho Statesman reported, two months ago a community leader claimed to have watched footage of a white BSU student being race-shamed in class — “forced to apologize ... for being ‘white’ or for the student’s privilege.’ ”
That fed a narrative fueled by the Idaho Freedom Foundation and fringe Republicans that Idaho students were being force-fed programs on diversity, “social justice” and “critical race theory.”
Among other things, it led to a $2.5 million cut in the Idaho higher education appropriation and the GOP Legislature declaring war on indoctrination in the classroom.
After temporarily suspending its University Foundations 200 courses, BSU hired an impartial, professional investigator in the Boise law firm of Hawley Troxell.
Hawley Troxell sifted through the clues. It talked to about 30 students, instructors in the UF 200 courses and other sources on campus.
It reached out to nearly 3,000 students who had taken the UF 200 courses during the past year.
It also interviewed the original source of the anecdotal evidence, who didn’t offer much.
“The complainant stated that he did not have possession of the video he had seen and declined to provide any information on how it could be obtained,” the law firm wrote. BSU has declined to name the anonymous community leader.
Other than discovering one incident in which a UF 200 student called an instructor’s logic “stupid,” and left the classroom in tears, Hawley Troxell found nothing to support the notion that any student was being mistreated.
Now contrast that with what is being called the Education Task Force that McGeachin launched unilaterally.
The people she’s filling it with could hardly be called impartial or independent. Among these hardliners:
- Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R- White Bird, whose accusations of indoctrination will leave hundreds of Idaho’s youngest children without access to quality early childhood education. She was instrumental in defeating Idaho’s acceptance of a three-year, $6 million federal grant.
- Anna Miller, the Freedom Foundation’s point person on anti-diversity and education issues.
- Iassac Moffett, who when he was running the now-closed Nampa Classical Academy, wanted to use the Bible as a primary textbook in a ninth-grade Western civilization class.
- Sonya Harris, a Blackfoot School Board member who is an ally of state Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, on such issues as Common Core and sex education.
- Karen McGee, a longtime southeastern Idaho GOP activist who joined with former Republican Party Chairman Blake Hall of Idaho Falls in steering the State Board of Education down a partisan path during Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s administration.
- Scott Yenor, a BSU professor and Washington Fellow at The Claremont Institute’s Center for the American Way of Life. The National Review’s Mona Charen wrote this right-wing institute’s slide into Trumpism “stands out for beclowning itself with this embrace of the smarmy underside of American politics.”
- The Rev. James Wilson. As Blake Jones of Idaho Education News noted, Wilson — the father of Christ Church leader Doug Wilson of Moscow — is the author of “Principles of War: A Handbook on Strategic Evangelism.”
When McGeachin convenes her first five-hour forum today in the state Capitol, its members will confine themselves to an echo chamber.
On the agenda are presentations from Miller, Yenor, conservative social critic James Lindsay, Prager University (as in columnist Dennis Prager) and the Heritage Foundation.
The public can attend, but McGeachin isn’t interested in answering questions or hearing comments from anyone who can provide context — such as the classroom teacher or the administrator involved in establishing curriculum.
So you can understand why some of Idaho’s educators are getting edgy. Perhaps whispers from a “community leader” will get an English teacher hauled before McGeachin’s tribunal to defend reading “To Kill a Mockingbird” to her class.
Or maybe a veteran music teacher will decide that 10 years of working within an increasingly hostile political climate is enough and move on before McGeachin learns her name.
This is no investigation McGeachin is running.
It’s an inquisition. — M.T.