Hopefully, Gov. Brad Little has learned his lesson.
For most governors, travel is a regular part of the job.
But Little can’t leave the state, not for a minute. Every time he does, there’s a minor disaster.
This week, when he was in Nashville for a Republican Governors Association meeting, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin took her moment as temporary governor to do it again. This time, McGeachin decided she should not only be the governor, but also the Legislature. Luckily, he wasn’t gone long enough for her to claim to be the stand-in for the Idaho Supreme Court as well.
McGeachin took advantage of Little’s brief absence to issue an executive order, a nearly exact copy of a bill earlier rejected by the Legislature. It would have banned all state and local governments from issuing mask mandates — even, it appears, forbidding mandating masks for state workers in labs dealing with serious infectious diseases.
It was unconstitutional. Idaho has no enforced mask mandates, so it would have done nothing it intended to do. And McGeachin knew it would be immediately reversed. It was, as Little said when he reversed the order, tyranny — petty, petty tyranny.
Taking the action reaffirmed what we’ve known about McGeachin for a long time: She isn’t serious. She’s in the game for the performance, not the policy. Politics is, for her, not a means to better the state, but a means to put herself at center stage.
And she’s willing to do really dangerous things to be at the center of that stage. In 2019, when Little left for a brief period, she administered the oath normally given to members of the Idaho National Guard to a collection of militia members, including Three Percenters, a group later involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
This willingness to do anything, no matter how crazy, has paid McGeachin political dividends in the past.
She won office with less than a third of the vote in the primary, a few points ahead of former GOP Chairman Steve Yates, because moderates had poured into the race and split the vote.
But that luck may be running out. The 2022 gubernatorial primary has another prominent contender: conspiracy theorist, Ada County Jail frequent flier and former federal inmate Ammon Bundy.
Does McGeachin have what it takes to compete with Bundy, a man famous for being wheeled out of the Capitol by police while zip-tied to a swivel chair?
Sure, McGeachin takes pictures of herself with Three Percenters in prison garb, but does she have what it takes to get arrested for trespassing at the Capitol on what seems like a daily basis?
Sure, McGeachin employed a man most noted for his contention that it’s “justified” to shoot a police officer who is arresting you for reasons you disagree with, but she’s never taken over a federal building.
This is the real problem that may doom McGeachin’s run for governor.
In a business conference, a person wearing a clown outfit really stands out. But in a circus, the clowns are just part of the scenery.