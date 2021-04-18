For years, when pollsters ask Idahoans what issue is most important to them, they reply: education.
And for years the Idaho Legislature has failed to make significant strides to solve problems in education. The biggest ones are the most obvious: schools are underfunded, and teachers are underpaid. Idaho ranks dead last in per-pupil spending.
Teachers took another kick in the teeth Tuesday, when the far-right faction of the House killed the appropriations bill that allows them to be paid. They did this in order to add language dictating that certain subjects cannot be taught.
Why all the fuss? Lawmakers are concerned that “critical race theory” is infecting school curricula around Idaho. There was scant evidence that it’s being taught anywhere in the Gem State.
In fact, the only concrete example of critical race theory supposedly being taught in an Idaho public school came from Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot. Somewhere in a school in her legislative district, she claimed in a manner so vague as to be unverifiable, there is a government teacher doing it.
If this is true, doesn’t it seem like a concern for the principal of that school, or at the very most the school board?
The more level-headed Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, simply called up her local school superintendent. He had to Google “critical race theory” to learn what it was. That satisfied her that it’s not being widely taught.
Killing the bill is no disrespect to teachers, the far-right asserted. It will only take a day to write a new bill with new intent language and an extra $100 in there for good measure, said Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. By the end of the week, no bill had emerged in JFAC.
All this for a problem that may not exist at all, or if it does, is undetectably rare.
That’s a lot of work vanquishing a phantom. What about real problems? What about a pandemic that has now killed about one-and-a-half times the number of Idahoans as did World War II?
There, the Legislature remains steadfastly dedicated to making things worse.
The House, again led by its far-right coalition, passed a bill Wednesday to make it a crime for any government official to require wearing a mask. That sets up a disaster at some point down the road.
COVID-19 is a terrible disease, but it’s hardly the worst that can be imagined. The related SARS virus killed about one of every seven people it infected. MERS killed more than one in three. If a disease that fatal arrives in Idaho, no one could mandate masks to protect people.
Even in the absence of another highly fatal pandemic — which will happen one day, even if not in our lifetimes — the bill will do immediate harm.
As Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, noted, the bill would likely make it a crime for the courts to place a mask on a defendant with hepatitis who has made a habit of spitting on guards in an effort to infect them. Bizarrely, it could also require the revocation of a drought declaration on one side of the state because a secretary in a school on another side of the state asked someone to wear a mask.
And the bill will uniquely hurt teachers yet again. As of now, there are no vaccines approved for use in kids under 16. If teachers cannot require masks, many of them will be working every day with large numbers of unvaccinated people. So lawmakers are asking dedicated teachers, long underpaid, to also face easily mitigated risks to their health.
Again and again, lawmakers say they respect teachers. Actions speak louder than words.