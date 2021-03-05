The effort to recall Idaho Falls Joint School District 91 board members Elizabeth Cogliati and Lara Hill is misguided, and voters should reject the recall votes this month and in May.
The District 91 board, and Cogliati and Hill in particular, have done an admirable service for students during the most trying time a local school board has faced — times in which there were no good options for anyone.
The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic was utterly unpredictable and devastating for all parts of society, and schools were no different.
There was a long time between the sudden arrival of the virus — the lockdowns, the panic, the empty shelves — and today. Today, we know a good deal about the virus — who is most at risk, how it spreads, etc. But Cogliati and Hill had to start making decisions when many of these factors were largely unknown.
They backed a hybrid education model in which students spend about half the week in class and about half learning remotely.
There’s no doubt that hybrid education had a cost. Some students thrive in the relatively independent environment of remote learning, but many do not. Many students did not receive the same level of education last year that they would have in a normal year.
But there were would have been grave costs if District 91 had simply ignored the pandemic and pursued in-person instruction at all times. Older teachers would be at high risk of death or severe complications. Even students, who have a relatively lower risk of death, would have had much higher risks of developing long-hauler syndrome — severe, life-altering symptoms that persist for months at least and could last years, or be permanent.
How many students and teachers did Cogliati and Hill’s decision save?
Even now, doctors and epidemiologists don’t have all the answers. We don’t either. Those backing the recall against Cogliati and Hill certainly don’t have them.
What was a volunteer school board, which certainly does not have the level of expertise doctors and epidemiologists possess, to do in such a dangerous situation with limited information? We should expect them to work hard to understand the situation as best they can, weigh the risks and benefits, and come up with the best solution they can.
Cogliati and Hill did that, and they did an admirable job of it.
There’s strong reason to believe that the hybrid schooling model was successful in reducing the spread of COVID-19 while also providing students with access to in-person instruction.
In short, Cogliati and Hill balanced difficult, competing risks and priorities well, and there’s strong reason to believe they achieved their objectives. That’s the kind of good, hard work voters in District 91 should expect from their board, and Cogliati and Hill should be thanked for it.
What message would punishing it send?