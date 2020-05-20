Rep. Britt Raybould should retain her seat in the Idaho House. She has racked up accomplishments well beyond what could be expected from her first two years in office and is admired by her fellow lawmakers both as a sharp mind and as a hard worker.
In contrast to former Rep. Ron Nate’s implacable ideological stringency, Raybould has demonstrated practicality, leadership and an ability to craft constructive compromises. Though her time in office has been shorter than his, she has already achieved much more than he was able to for the people of District 34.
This contrast can be seen clearly by looking at who has decided to back Raybould’s campaign. She has the confidence of a wide variety of agricultural groups, major employers, legislative leaders, health care organizations and private individuals. Like us, they may not always agree with her. But they know she will listen to their concerns carefully, and take those considerations into account as she goes through the laborious process of crafting legislation.
The true work of legislating comes not at the final vote, but in the detailed and laborious process of influencing the piece of legislation that will be voted upon. In Nate’s time in office, he was known as the man who votes “nay.” Bills he sponsored rarely made it to the House floor and even more rarely became law.
Raybould has mastered the art of making sure that by the time a bill gets to the floor it is good enough for her and her colleagues to vote “aye.” That kind of hard work pays dividends to her district that Nate’s purism cannot match.