Editor’s note: Over the next several days, the Post Register’s editorial board will announce endorsements in the Idaho Falls and Ammon city council races and the Idaho Falls School District 91 board races.
Idaho Falls has a single contested City Council race this year, with incumbent Council President Tom Hally facing a challenge from Stephanie Lucas, who holds a degree in historical resources management with a focus on geographic information systems mapping.
Lucas has raised valid criticisms, including that the Idaho Falls City Council has a striking number of unanimous votes. To her, this indicates that “groupthink” is holding sway in the Council’s chambers, and an opposition voice is necessary. There’s something to that.
But Lucas did not demonstrate to us that she would be an effective opposition voice.
Particularly concerning were Lucas’ comments in her interview with the editorial board indicating a focus on short-term fixes. As the city faces the large expenditure building a new police station, she argued, it shouldn’t pursue a solution that will work for the next several decades. She argued the city should focus on something that will work until 2030, and reassess the situation then.
This kind of short-term focus can spell disaster down the line. Just look at any city which has for years put off improvements to its wastewater treatment system or roads or sewer lines. It becomes a habit until there’s a crisis, and then the time to search for alternatives is short and the price tag is overwhelming.
The history of Idaho Falls shows us a better alternative. Generations ago, the city had the vision to make big investments in hydropower plants. Today, customers of Idaho Falls Power enjoy some of the lowest rates in the nation. That’s the sort of benefit long-term thinking can generate.
Hally has that kind of long-term focus: Using smart municipal policy to encourage economic growth, which increases city revenue, which in turn offers further opportunities to promote growth.
Hally has demonstrated this in his work with the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency. In the 30 years it worked on the Snake River Project Area, it brought vibrancy and increased commerce downtown and in the Lindsay Boulevard corridor, and added $190 million in taxable value to the city.
It’s true, the city has taken the 3 percent levy increase for many years in a row (as do most growing cities in Idaho). Perhaps there were ways to be more efficient with taxpayer dollars to avoid or reduce these increases, but Lucas hasn’t identified them.
The main instance of claimed overspending, the installation of wayfinding signs around the city to help visitors find the River Walk and other attractions, is too small-dollar an item to make a substantial impact on Idaho Falls’ $236 million budget. It’s entirely unclear how Lucas’ proposed alternative, purchasing an artificial intelligence software package to collect and interpret demographic profiling information on prospective visitors to the city, would perform a similar function.
In the end, Hally’s experience with municipal policy and his focus on the future win out. He has our endorsement.