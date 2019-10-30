Editor’s note: Over the next two days, the Post Register’s editorial board will announce endorsements in the Idaho Falls School District 91 board races. Endorsements have already been released in the Idaho Falls and Ammon city council races.
This year, voters in Idaho Falls Joint School District 91 have three choices in the election for the Zone 4 seat.
Incumbent Larry Haws has served on the board longer than any other member, first having been elected in 2011. He has valuable experience.
But the D91 school board needs change, and two newcomers, Unitarian Universalist Church Director of Religious Education and Exploration Elizabeth Cogliati and Johnson’s Discount Foods owner Jacob Johnson have both launched challenges.
Idaho Falls High School’s facilities are unacceptably substandard at present. Classrooms are so full that students can neither receive sufficient one-on-one instruction, nor easily exit the classroom to use the restroom, nor, at times, even find a desk to sit at. The electrical wiring was designed for another era, before the integration of computers into the learning environment.
Whether it involves the construction of a new high school or a significant facility expansion and retrofitting, there’s a high probability that D91 will need to pass a bond in the very near future. Such bonds have generally found majority support in the district, but they’ve fallen short of the 67 percent supermajority threshold that the Legislature has placed on bonds.
This game-rigging supermajority requirement reflects deep irresponsibility on the part of the Legislature and a lack of proper concern for the future of Idaho’s children. But it is not within the power of a school board to change it. So D91’s board will need to find a way to get to 67 percent.
Our primary concern with Haws is that he does not seem to have learned concrete lessons from the defeat of the high school bond that could be effectively applied the next time one is floated.
Our hope is that Cogliati could bring a fresh perspective and new thinking to the board. She was involved in the effort to pass Medicaid expansion via ballot initiative, so she understands something about effective organizing. In particular, she has emphasized the need to craft policy based on community input, an approach that could both make it more likely that a bond will pass and make the expansion funded by the bond more effective.
The most recent bond failed not just because of opposition to higher taxes from landlords who live outside the district but also because of concerns about the impact on the local neighborhood, about urban blight and about depriving kids in the local neighborhood of the ability to walk to school. If these issues can be addressed effectively, a bond has a shot.
Johnson likewise emphasized the need for community input, but he’s the only candidate who’s opposed to transitioning the district to offering full-day kindergarten classes using local funding. These classes not only reduce the financial burden on households where both parents work, they’ve also been shown by well-designed studies to reduce achievement gaps and improve overall educational achievement.
In our judgment, Cogliati is the most capable of helping craft a proposal that will address the community’s concerns, so she has our endorsement.