Editor’s note: Over the next several days, the Post Register’s editorial board will announce endorsements in the Idaho Falls and Ammon city council races and the Idaho Falls School District 91 board races.
Voters in Ammon are lucky this election season. They have three outstanding candidates to choose from, any of whom would make valuable contributions to their city if elected.
Debra Clapp has led a life marked by service to her community, and she’s carefully thought through many of the important issues the growing city faces. She has worked in her campaign to bring particular focus to the impact fast growth has had on Ammon’s core, and hopes to make new developments around the periphery of the city support the city as a whole by requiring developers to build roads, parks and other infrastructure so that the burdens of new growth don’t fall on existing neighborhoods.
The same is true of Don Ellis, who’s previously served on the council and headed up the city’s Department of Public Works for several years. Better than any other candidate, he understands from an insider’s perspective the infrastructure needs of a quickly growing city.
But even in this group of standouts, Josh Wheeler stands out.
Wheeler, who said he was moved to pursue public service after witnessing an outpouring of public support during his late son’s battle with childhood cancer, has experience, good judgment and a commitment to his community.
Ammon is going through the difficult transition from unlimited water at a flat fee to metered water, which requires each homeowner to cover their own costs.
Wheeler said his bill spiked dramatically, and nobody likes paying more. But he said he also realized that under unmetered water, his neighbors with smaller yards were effectively subsidizing him.
He has a few ideas about how the transition could have been smoother and a bit less painful, but he realizes the city made the right decision, despite the personal impact it had on him.
Wheeler, who helps run his family’s three-generation electrical company, Wheeler Electric, has experience from the business and contracting world that will serve residents of Ammon well on the Council.
And Wheeler has also demonstrated considerable public policy savvy, campaigning to push the state to update its antiquated sales tax distribution formula, which severely disadvantages cities that are currently growing quickly in favor of those that have been shrinking for decades.
But Wheeler has also shown that he’s committed to being open to public feedback. He launched his campaign with a “listening tour.” Justifiably jaded voters might be tempted to roll their eyes at what, for many politicians, is simply posturing. But talk to Wheeler for a few minutes, and you’ll realize he really has been listening.
Wheeler would make a valuable addition to the Ammon City Council, and he has our endorsement.