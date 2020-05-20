Voters in District 33 should pick Marco Erickson to replace incumbent Rep. Bryan Zollinger.
Zollinger has made constructive efforts in many areas of policy, especially in matters of criminal justice reform. His time in office has not been without merit.
Still, Zollinger has not made efforts to properly deal with conflicts of interest in the area of medical debt collection. His decision to debate and vote against the Idaho Patient Act, a piece of legislation that would harm his personal financial interests as a lawyer representing Medical Recovery Services, was a major breach of what we consider proper ethical behavior for a person who is elected to work in the public’s interests, not his own.
Erickson, though a newcomer, is promising. He has dedicated his life, often at the expense of his own financial interests, to providing mental health services and other aid to at-risk youth in our community. These are noble pursuits, and the Legislature would be enriched by someone who has shown such selfless dedication to doing the right thing.
We expect Erickson will be both more willing and more able to deliver the kind of policy that will be necessary to ensure a bright future for Idaho Falls’ youth: a better education system that will both provide them with better economic opportunity and build the skilled workforce that eastern Idaho will need to restore economic growth. As Idaho navigates the coronavirus pandemic, which will continue to weigh on both our health system and our economy for many months, Erickson is the safer bet.