Almost four years ago, this page framed a question to the Republicans serving in Idaho’s congressional delegation:
When would they draw the line on Donald Trump if he became president of the United States, and what were they prepared to do if Trump crossed it?
It wasn’t Trump trampling on the separation of powers. Twice last year, the president asserted he could usurp Congress’ power of the purse by simply declaring an emergency and shifting assets toward his wall on the southern border. Not every Republican senator went along, but Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo did.
When it came to Trump’s impeachment, Risch famously snoozed through the same evidence that compelled Utah Republican Mitt Romney to declare “the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of the public trust.” And Crapo — who a generation earlier cast a series of six votes to impeach and remove President Bill Clinton — found enough ambiguity in Trump’s case to acquit. Congressman Russ Fulcher joined a band of GOP House members in storming a secure meeting room where the impeachment investigation was proceeding. And Congressman Mike Simpson dismissed the whole affair as overly partisan.
That was then.
What about now?
When the president removed four inspectors general — Steve Linick at the State Department, Christi Grimm at the Department of Health and Human Services, Glenn Fine at the Defense Department and Michael Atkinson at the intelligence community — in the six weeks leading up to May 15, what did you hear from Idaho’s congressional delegation? If this continuing spiral toward a White House that is unaccountable to the law and the people does not prod one word of rebuke from these Idaho Republicans, what will?
Would it be a president delivering dangerous medical advice in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans in less than three months?
When Trump suggested injecting disinfectant in late April, what did Risch say?
When Trump touted hyhdroxychloroquine as a remedy — in spite of evidence that it can pose greater health risks — how did Simpson, a trained dentist, react?
Still not egregious enough?
How about the president smearing former Florida Republican Congressman — and now television personality — Joe Scarborough with allegations that he was linked to the death of staffer Lori Klausutis in 2001? As columnist Marc Johnson noted, Crapo and Simpson know Scarborough. They served with him. The medical examiner’s report showed Klausutis suffered from a heart issue that caused her to collapse and hit her head on a desk. Klausutis’ widower, Timothy Klausutis, called on Twitter to delete Trump’s tweets: “My wife deserves better.”
Nowhere in Idaho did you hear a word of protest.
Then came Monday, when the president unleashed federal law enforcement officers on a group of Americans exercising their constitutional rights to protest their grievances in a public park so that Trump could stage a photo-op in front of a church.
That proved to be too much for some Republicans to stomach. Among them was Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski: “I do not think that what I saw was the America that I believe in.”
From Risch and Crapo — both trained lawyers — as well as Fulcher and Simpson, you got silence — except for Fulcher and Simpson fawning over Trump’s last-minute endorsement of their reelection.
What could explain such acceptance toward this escalating cascade of wrongdoing?
Pore over the list of rationalizations author Anne Applebaum ascribes to collaborators — foreign and domestic — in the current Atlantic magazine:
- Are they afraid that speaking out will cost them reelection?
- Is the price of keeping Democrats from power worth tolerating Trump’s flaws?
- Have they themselves become infected with Trump’s amorality?
- Are they so addicted to power that they’ll do anything Trump asks to retain it?
- Is it merely personal profit that motivates this blindness to Trump’s misbehavior?
- Four years later, do they still believe acquiescence to Trump in public enables them to restrain him in private?
Whatever the reason, Trump’s presidency — and the feckless Republicans who have collaborated with it — have revealed just how remarkably frail our constitutional system of checks and balance truly is.
If now isn’t the time for Idaho’s leaders to take a stand, God help us when that day finally does arrive. — M.T.