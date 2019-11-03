If history is any guide, we’re in for a low-turnout election.
The already embarrassingly low level of participation in presidential election years tends to fall even further in years when the only votes are for U.S. House and Senate, and then even further in elections, like this one, where the top of the ticket is occupied by city council races.
That’s a crying shame. What’s most important is often what’s closest to home.
The members of your city council decide what will happen to your parks, whether the pothole you dodge on your way home every day will get fixed, and what the level of property taxes and fees will be. Your school board plays a vital role in shaping your child’s future and eventual job prospects, and it also plays an important role in determining your taxes.
Residents of Lemhi County can decide whether to join the district that funds the College of Eastern Idaho, which would raise property taxes an estimated $15 per $100,000 of taxable value per year and mean four new courses would be offered in Salmon. Residents in Blackfoot and surrounding areas can decide whether to create a new recreation district with about $40 per $100,000 in new taxes, with the revenue devoted to renovating and reopening the shuttered Blackfoot swimming pool. Fremont County voters can decide whether to pay an additional $21 per $100,000 to help fund ambulance services.
Vital races like these will be decided all across the state.
Your vote for president is important. It has a huge impact on U.S. foreign policy, the domestic policy agenda and many other things. But in most matters that affect your daily life, these local decisions are the most important ones.
In recent weeks, you’ve seen debates, campaign promises and hopefully read some newspaper articles about those in the running. Now the choice is yours.
No matter who or what you decide to vote for, make sure you get out to your local polling station and vote on Election Day.
If you don’t know where to vote, find out at tinyurl.com/pr-polling-place. If you haven’t registered, you can do so at your polling place just before you vote with a valid photo ID and proof of address.