Give the Idaho Legislature points for audacity.
Its response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abysmal three-day special session in August.
But if first you don’t succeed, reward yourself with even more power.
At least that’s the agenda lawmakers intend to follow when they return to Boise next winter.
They’re miffed at how Gov. Brad Little used his authority under state law and the Idaho Constitution when the pandemic struck earlier this year.
They did not like his stay-at-home order.
They did not like how he designated some businesses — such as grocery stores and trucking — as essential while others — including movie theaters and bars — as nonessential.
Most of all, they didn’t like being relegated to spectators while the chief executive mobilized the state.
Eventually, Little went along with calling them into special session.
They promptly set out to make things worse.
Rather than build on the success of the absentee ballot-only spring primary election, lawmakers insisted on in-person voting regardless of any calamity that occurs.
Ignoring the advice of Idaho’s county clerks, they refused to consolidate polling places.
When it came to shielding businesses and government from COVID-related liability, they took a bad idea and embellished it. What started off as an exception made in cases of “good faith” error became a near-total blanket of immunity. The new law says someone has to willfully, recklessly and intentionally infect another before he can be held responsible.
Deliberately left unprotected was the state of Idaho. So if it is deemed merely negligent in the exposure of state prison inmates to COVID-19, it could be hauled into court.
Displayed throughout was a legislative propensity toward mob rule. The loudest voices in the room, not science and reason, prevailed. Politics came first, people came second. The single largest gathering in Boise, a community struggling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, refused to impose a mask mandate, practice social distancing or limit crowd sizes.
Yet, it now wants to be trusted with:
- More authority over how the governor spends emergency federal dollars. There, lawmakers have a point. The legislative power of the purse is a check on executive authority — and Little might have been better off had he cleared how he allocated about $1.25 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds with them.
- The ability to designate all Idaho workers “essential,” prohibit quarantining “healthy” individuals and demand churches remain open. That’s putting politics ahead of medical science, undermining the governor’s authority to contain the spread of a deadly infection. For good measure, lawmakers want to clip the wings of regional public health districts, too.
- The power to concur with — or block — any emergency declaration the governor issues. Doing that, however, probably requires amending the state constitution.
- Authority to call themselves back into special session. That would require another amendment to Idaho’s Constitution, which today empowers the governor to make that decision and to limit the agenda. Had the Legislature been able to circumvent the governor’s call last month, a three-day session devoted to elections and liability immunity would have metastasized into a week or maybe two while lawmakers debated how to interfere with Little’s emergency declaration, if not terminate it outright.
Say what you will but the management of a health care crisis the likes of which no one has seen in a century does not respond to a dysfunctional committee. It generally falls on a chief executive — whether it’s a president, a governor or even a mayor — to lead.
To make a collection of 105 lawmakers a virtual partner in that process would be a dramatic change. It would create a Legislature with many more fingers in many more pies.
That’s beyond the scope of a citizen Legislature that meets for 90 days and relies on a modest staff.
Pass this agenda into law and you will set Idaho on the path toward a permanent Legislature requiring more amenities, more support and, inevitably, more compensation.
Judging from this summer’s experience, you won’t get any better results.
But you will pay more.
Get out your wallets. — M.T.