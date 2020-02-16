No one in the Legislature knows education policy better than Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. For precisely that reason, it’s difficult to understand a particularly bad bill she introduced recently.
School districts can currently put bond and levy questions to voters four times per year. Horman’s bill would reduce that to only two: May and November. This change, particularly in the case of supplemental levies, would endanger the state’s education system.
Horman told the House State Affairs Committee she had not met with any teachers or administrators or parents when drafting the bill. She said she had only consulted with a group of older voters who were concerned about their property taxes. This is not what we have come to expect from Horman.
In November, a $12 million-per-year supplemental levy failed by only 11 votes in Nampa. About a third of that would go to salaries, another third to curriculum and classroom technology, according to the Idaho Press. Under Horman’s bill, the district would not be able to modify that levy and go to voters again in March. They would have to wait until the May primary, only a month before teacher contracts need to be issued, Idaho Education News noted.
There is particular value to running such elections multiple times. If a supplemental levy is narrowly rejected, a small change might give it majority support. And it may also give time to provide voters with more information about how it will affect property taxes, where confusion abounds.
Because of the counterintuitive way property tax rates are set, it’s easy for taxpayers to develop incorrect expectations about their property tax bills. Indeed, these understandable misconceptions are likely driving much of the panic about property taxes in this year’s session.
Imagine a district with a hot real estate market in which every property value rises by 20% in a year, but the district sets the same budget it did the prior year. In such a scenario, the tax rate — which is set by dividing the budget by the total value of all taxable property in the district — will fall in proportion to the increase in valuation, and every tax bill will remain precisely the same.
Idaho’s average property tax rate has fallen more than one-fifth since 2002, even as spending has risen considerably, according to Idaho Tax Commission data.
Only higher spending, or corporate and agricultural operations paying a smaller share, can drive higher average residential tax bills.
But each taxpayer, looking at their new home valuation and applying last year’s tax rate, will expect a massive 20% spike in their tax bill. Each will think they’re worse off when, in fact, they’re much better off — their home is much more valuable, so they’re wealthier, but their taxes haven’t gone up at all.
And when the district asks for its levy to be renewed, many homeowners will incorrectly think: “The district is swimming in new tax dollars, so why do they need all this supplemental money?”
But there are no new tax dollars, and the levy isn’t “supplemental” at all. The Legislature continues to fail to fund education at even the baseline level required to run a decent school system. So a levy that was created to allow taxpayers to choose to pay more for exceptional schools has instead become an indispensable funding mechanism for any functional school system. Now this bill, along with a second recently passed by the House which could seriously limit the ability of schools to pass bonds, threatens to cripple schools’ ability to pick up the Legislature’s slack.
As of the latest count, 81% of school districts in Idaho rely on supplemental levies, according to the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. This isn’t to fund extra goodies for the district, as the name “supplemental” implies, but for basic school operations: teacher salaries, classroom supplies and equipment, and school buses. This is a major driver of inequality in schooling since richer districts can afford large levies, while poorer districts simply have to cut to four days a week or otherwise provide an insufficient school system, a problem that disproportionately impacts students of color. And it places every school system in a constantly precarious position.
District 91’s supplemental levy supplies about one-tenth of its annual budget, largely for salaries. Should Horman’s bill pass, every teacher will watch the real estate market in terror, hoping home prices don’t rise fast enough to create misperceptions that will put them out of a job.
At a time when Idaho is finally making strides toward paying teachers the kind of wages necessary to attract and retain them, Horman’s bill would amount to a standing guarantee of job insecurity.
So Idaho’s pitch to qualified teachers would be: “We’ll pay you ok. Not as much as our neighbors, but ok. But, on the bright side, every two years you’ll wonder if you’ll be suddenly laid off. Come on down!”
Horman should withdraw her bill entirely, and, short of that, rewrite it to apply only to bond elections, not to supplemental levies.