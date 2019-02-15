Idaho Falls needs a new police station. That’s been clear for years.
There were good reasons for it to be put off. In recent years, the city had to replace its downtown fire station when cracks in the bay floors made it impossible to station equipment there. It made sense to prioritize building a new fire station over a new police station at that time.
But it also meant that longstanding problems with the police station went unaddressed.
Some problems are merely annoying: leaks from the ceiling, locker rooms in shoddy repair, no break room, inadequate ventilation, and cramped and overcrowded office space. While it’s possible to live with problems like these, they take a toll on morale. They communicate to officers that their work isn’t properly valued.
There are also more substantive problems, problems which put public safety at risk. These are problems it isn’t possible to live with.
There’s no easy place to lay out and examine the physical evidence of a crime, one of the most basic investigative tasks.
Sexual assaults are chronically under-reported throughout the nation, in part because of how emotionally difficult it can be for victims to report the crime and undergo an invasive sexual assault exam. It’s vital to offer sex crime victims a safe environment to report crimes. At present, they must pass through a metal detector and then be interviewed in a conference room that doesn’t provide the kind of privacy that’s necessary for such sensitive interviews.
A growing proportion of sex crimes, especially those dealing with child exploitation and child pornography, require computer forensics — getting into cellphones and computers to gather evidence. There’s no place for that equipment right now, so it’s simply stacked up.
The evidence room is so full that any time new evidence is brought in old evidence has to be tossed out. That’s a terrible situation both for victims whose crimes haven’t been solved and any who have been wrongfully convicted. It could lead to real miscarriages of justice.
The crime lab isn’t properly ventilated and doesn’t have necessary safety equipment like an eyewash station — a standard fixture in any school chemistry lab.
It will be a challenge for the city council to find funding for a new police station. The new fire station, among other projects, drained once-overflowing city reserves to about the recommended minimum. Don’t be shocked if the only realistic possibility is for the city to float a bond.
It’s still too early to say whether we’ll endorse the specific proposal city officials come up with. That depends on the details. How much will it cost? How will it be paid for? Where will it be located?
But one thing is clear: The current situation is unsustainable, and public safety is likely to suffer as a result.
An investment needs to be made in the future of the community.