Christopher Tapp hugs Carol Dodge at the conclusion of a May 16 press conference where the Idaho Falls Police announced that Brian Leigh Dripps had been arrested for the murder of Carol’s daughter Angie in 1996. Tapp who had been charged, tried and convicted of the crime more than 20 years ago was released two years ago due in large part to Carol’s belief that he was not the murderer. Carol’s son Brent is pictured left. “I want to thank all those who fought with me for the truth, especially the Dodge family,” Tapp said in a statement May 17. “I hope the DNA match and confession brings them some closure, and that Angie Dodge may finally rest in peace.”